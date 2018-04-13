Top five PC Horror Games that might give you a scare of a lifetime

Top 5 Horror games that we recommend you play Top 5 Horror games that we recommend you play

What better way to spend Friday the 13th and the following weekend than in the company of horror movies and horror games! The horror genre of gaming is really wide-spread and has something for everyone – from the squeamish to the unfearing. Compiling a list of just five horror PC games is really difficult due to the large game collections that are available in the market. However, we decided to list the top five horror games that we think are extremely interesting and should not be missed by the fans of the genre.

Friday the 13th: The Game

The date and the day in the game name should be enough to warn you The date and the day in the game name should be enough to warn you

Considering that today is Friday the 13th, this game has to be on the list. That isn’t the only reason why this game made our list. It is also a real nightmare gone wrong kind of game. Based on the Warner Bros. movie of the same name, Friday the 13th is a survival horror video game released back on May 26, 2017. In the gameplay, up to seven players controlling Camp Crystal Lake counsellors are pitted against one player who controls Jason Voorhees.

Dead by Daylight

The 4 Players running from the killer should know that he is possessed by The Entity The 4 Players running from the killer should know that he is possessed by The Entity

Dead by Daylight is an online asymmetric survival horror game where one player has to take the role of a killer and the other four players have to try and escape the killer who will capture, torture and then kill them. The players are locked in an enclosed area in a night setting. The survivors have to play in a third-person perspective whereas the killer is played in a first-person perspective.

Silent Hill 2

Released back in 2001 Silent Hill 2 is still able to scare the unshaken Released back in 2001 Silent Hill 2 is still able to scare the unshaken

Silent Hill 2 might sound like a sequel to Silent Hill, but it is not. In this game, the main focus is on James Sunderland who with Maria goes to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife to do so. In this game, the player has to guide James through the monster-filled town of Silent Hill in search of his dead wife. As the game progresses, the players get to know the truth about how James’ wife died along with the gradual disappearance of the letter.

Resident Evil HD Remaster

This remake delivers fresh shocks while still improving on a classic This remake delivers fresh shocks while still improving on a classic

Resident Evil is a survival horror game in which the players play the game from a third person perspective. To finish the game, players must fully explore a mansion and its surroundings. To make the game difficult, the player also has to avoid, outsmart and defeat zombies, undead dogs and giant spiders amongst other monsters. The players have a limited amount of health which decreases when attacked. Players can kill the monsters with guns, however, due to limited ammunation the players have to mostly rely upon fast-paced melee combat.

Dead Space

Best of luck killing your undead crew mates Best of luck killing your undead crew mates

Dead Space is a survival horror game developed by Visceral Games released in 2008. It is a single player game in which the player has to control Isaac Clarke who is a ship systems engineer. The player has to fight aliens to get through a starship. All the crew of the starship has been slaughtered and nobody except your character is alive. The dead crew has been turned into Necromorphs which throughout the game keep attacking the player. Do not forget to play this game with your headphones on.

We will stop here for now. We know that we might have left out some extremely scary games. This is where you come in. Leave at least one game that scares you more than the above in the comments section below and we will consider adding it to our sequel.

