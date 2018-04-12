Top five PC Games to look forward to in 2018

PC as a platform for gaming gives users a lot of flexibility and customisation PC as a platform for gaming gives users a lot of flexibility and customisation

Gaming console is a weapon of choice for several casual gamers. However, when it comes to the serious ones, most of them still like to play on a good old PC. The main thing that people need to consider before investing heavily in a good gaming PC or laptop is the game library which fills the system. So how will the PC gaming landscape be in 2018?

Many publishers like Rockstar aren’t going to release their highly awaited games for the PC this year. But there are many others who are gearing up for a 2018 launch. So let’s look at the top five games to look forward to this year. To be clear, we will be talking about games that run on the Windows operating system; they may or may not be available for Mac OS or Linux. Additionally, we won’t be mentioning the games that have been remastered or have some new content launched for them.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a highly anticipated role-playing game of 2018. The game will be available on Microsoft Windows, Linux and macOS from May 8, delayed from its previous release date of April 3. The game is also scheduled to grace the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One sometime in Q4 of 2018. It is a sequel to the Pillars of Eternity that was released back in 2015. The game will be played from an isometric perspective. It has a distinct dynamic within an open world where everyone has appointments to keep and jobs to do. Relations will play a key role in completing this game. New companions will be available depending on the choices that the players make. In the game, there will be a customisable boat stronghold which will serve two purposes – exploring the world and also as a mobile base. Players will also be able to buy and steal ships over time.

Dead In Vinland

Dead in Vinland is a survival management game developed by CCCP and will be published by Playdius Entertainment. It will be launching on April 12 for the Microsoft Windows and Mac platforms. In the game, the players have to lead Erik along with his family to an inhospitable land far away from their home which they have to inhabit. The players will have to build and maintain a camp, manage resources and take care of the characters physical and mental health. Quite an interesting concept.

Jurassic World Evolution

Frontier Developments, on June 12, will be releasing Jurassic World Evolution, a business simulation game based on the 2015 movie Jurassic World. The game was announced back in 2017 during Gamescon. Jurassic World Evolution, just like its predecessor, Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis allows players to construct a dinosaur theme park with various attractions and research facilities. The game is set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar which has been featured in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films.

Transference

Transference is pegged to release sometime in 2018. However, an exact release date hasn’t been set by Ubisoft yet. The game has been designed to work on both VR and traditional platforms. The game was first announced at E3 2017, where the game’s first trailer featuring the actor Elijah Wood was unveiled. The game is a psychological thriller that invites the players to experience the destructive tale of a man’s obsession via his digitally recreated memories. The game allows players to explore a home filled with a ton of hidden secrets that players have to unlock.

Evasion

Evasion is an intense virtual reality shooting game being developed by Archiact. It will be released during fall of 2018 and will be available via Steam. The game is designed to engage players in high-intensity co-op multiplayer combat. The game will take advantage of VR to bring users an immersive FPS experience. In the game, users need to choose a class and then go into an extinction-level battle for survival.

