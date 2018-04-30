Top five food delivery apps in India – browse the menu and order from the comfort of your smartphone

Craving for a bite? These food delivery apps might help Craving for a bite? These food delivery apps might help

Most people nowadays have become very busy and find little time to cook for themselves. This is mostly due to the taxing jobs that most of us have to do. Just so that you don’t go hungry, we decided to compile a list of good food delivery apps. These apps get the food of your choice delivered to your doorstep while you focus on your work. One point to keep in mind is that not all of these services may be active in your location currently. However, seeing the rate at which they are expanding, we won’t be surprised to see them deliver all across the country soon.

Zomato

Zomato is one of the most popular applications for food service in India. I called it food service rather than a food delivery app due to the fact that this app does a lot more than food delivery. It lets user share their review about a place where they had eaten, follow other users, book tables, have a look at the menus, place a food order and much more. Zomato has a wide selection of food places to order from in most cities and towns.

Swiggy

Swiggy is a dedicated food delivery app serving multiple cities in India. They have several restaurants on their panel from which the company’s own delivery personnel go and pick up the food and deliver it to you. The app has a lot going for it, from live tracking the status of your food delivery to having food from a far away restaurant delivered to your home or office. Swiggy often keeps providing its users with discount offers and coupons which saves them a few extra bucks on the order.

Foodpanda

Foodpanda has a huge database of restaurants from which users can order their food. The service lets its users setup a profile within the app which allows them to save multiple addresses and bookmark their favourite places they like to order from. On Foodpanda users will invariably end up finding a coupon they can use or a discount that will bring the amount of money they spend on an order down.

Faaso’s

Unlike the above three apps Faaso’s gets you food from their kitchen itself. However, for only one restaurant delivering via the app, the selection of food is fairly large. Whether you want a good breakfast or an evening tea, Faaso’s has you covered. In the app, you can even customise your order in multiple ways to get the food made the way you like it. The app even lets users track their order live when they are done ordering.

FreshMenu

FreshMenu, just like Faaso’s gets you food from their kitchen itself. The food ordered via FreshMenu’s app is generally well appreciated by a large chunk of people around me. Due to the service being fairly new, it isn’t available in all regions yet. However, it looks very promising and is gaining in popularity pretty fast. The company has even started its own membership program called the FreshClub in which users get an exclusive menu to choose from and an extra 10 per cent discount along with free delivery.

