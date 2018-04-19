Top educational apps for Android and iOS to learn different skills

There are many websites that provide insightful material, video tutorials and what not. But now that we spend more time with smartphones, consumption of apps has grown exponentially. There are many websites that provide insightful material, video tutorials and what not. But now that we spend more time with smartphones, consumption of apps has grown exponentially.

With a growing presence of smartphones worldwide, people have successfully touched upon some modern ways to learn new skills. On top of that, there are many websites that provide insightful material, video tutorials and what not. But now that we spend more time with smartphones, consumption of apps has grown exponentially. So here are some apps you may want to consider to add to your knowledge.

LinkedIn Learning (Android, iOS)

LinkedIn Learning is among the best mobile apps available to learn new, professional skills that eventually help shape our career. What actually makes LinkedIn Learning stand out is the fact that it connects to a LinkedIn profile, which means it has access to a lot of important details about a user including his/her skills. As a result, LinkedIn Learning handpicks the set of courses ideal for that particular user. For this to work to its potential, users have to keep their LinkedIn profile updated and add their skills.

Additionally, users can also explore courses using search box or simply navigate to a tab that provides a list of categories to choose from such as Business, Creative and Technology. Furthermore, each of these categories include various career fields so that you can pick and explore all available courses.

Khan Academy (Android, iOS)

Khan Academy is a non-profit educational organisation that provides free learning resources across a wide range of subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Engineering, Computing and more. The portal does not provide any certification courses as such. However, people from grades and fields can learn about a subject of their choice and folks over at Khan Academy keep on adding more subjects on a regular basis.

Khan Academy is also a great learning tool when it comes to clearing some basic concepts about Science and Chemistry. For those also interested in History, Khan Academy is no less than a gold mine, courtesy of several other subcategories i.e., Art history, US history, World history etc.

Udemy (Android, iOS)

Udemy provides over 65,000 paid, certification courses, unlike Khan Academy. It claims to have over 20 million students registered on the platform who are constantly learning about new skills every day. To name a few, some of the courses available on Udemy are about web development, photography, music, yoga etc.

Udemy also claims to have over 30,000 experts registered with their platform, teaching in 50 different languages. So even if you are a teacher, you can also register with Udemy, which has also been the case with Khan Academy. Because the more you teach, the better you learn yourself.

Coursera (Android, iOS)

When talking about free learning apps and websites, it is nearly impossible to forget about Coursera. Similar to Udemy, Coursera also provides thousands of courses from a vast pool of subjects and categories. But the way Coursera works as an educational platform is notably different than Udemy. From what I have observed, Coursera courses do not demand pay for enrolment. Instead, all learners have to pay for is certification and specialization.

Also, courses listed on Coursera may not be available instantly. Since all these courses are often taught by experts as well as professors teaching at well-known universities, learners have to enroll themselves in a stipulated period, often weeks prior to the course’s actual date of commencement.

edX (Android, iOS)

edX, similar to Udemy and Coursera, has some of the best courses available from some notable institutions and universities. As you must have expected, courses are available across categories like computer science, engineering, business management, finance and more. Unlike Coursera, learners can access all course material anytime they want. Again, all they have to pay for is certification at the end of the day.

