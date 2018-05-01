Top Air Conditioners that double up as Air Purifiers too

There are a few air conditioners (AC) that double up as an air purifier and help in removing allergens circulating in your home There are a few air conditioners (AC) that double up as an air purifier and help in removing allergens circulating in your home

Every year the first Tuesday of May is celebrated as World Asthma Day. This day is dedicated to raise awareness about the chronic respiratory disease that is heavily affecting the residents of metro cities. While outdoor allergens, air pollution are cited to be some of the causes of asthma, indoor environment plays a similar role in triggering an asthma attack. People at times don’t realize that the air inside can make them suffer from allergy due to exposure to dust mites, pet dander etc. At present, there is no cure for asthma but there are a few precautions that can help bring the symptoms under control. Air purifiers help greatly in keeping the air quality at home in check. Hence we have listed some affordable purifiers for you to choose from earlier today. Click here to check the list.

If you do not want an extra device in the house, there are a few air conditioners (AC) that double up as an air purifier and help in removing allergens circulating in your home. But before buying an AC, you need to make sure that the device comes bundled with one key element – air ionizer that improves the quality of air. Air ionizers are basically added filters in the air conditioning units that filter bad odour and trap dust, pollen and other small particles. We have compiled some of the ACs that have ionizers and act as purifiers besides cooling the room temperature.

Haier HSU-19TCR3C 1.5 Ton Split Ac White (Rs 30,500)

The Haier HSU-19TCR3C 1.5 Ton Split Ac White comes with an ionizer that produces around 20000 ions/cc. Ideally, a powerful ionizer generates more negative ions which combat allergens and in turn emit clean air. The Haier HSU-19TCR3C 1.5 Ton Split Ac White with ionizer filter acts as air purifier clearing dust, germs and improves the air quality indoor. Haier claims that this unit can help you save up to 63 per cent electricity cost. The Haier AC has a highly adaptable compressor that cools the temperature even at 52 degree Celsius. The Haier HSU-19TCR3C 1.5 Ton Split Ac White is available for a price of Rs 30,500 online.

Carrier 18K Superia Plus K+ Inverter Split AC (Rs 43,800)

The Carrier 18K Superia Plus K+ Inverter Split AC features an advanced E4 ionizer that releases negative ions to diminish bad odour in the room. The Carrier air conditioning unit has 1.5 ton capacity and remote control with built-in sensors that notify the unit of temperature. It consumes about 1727 W of power. The Carrier 18K Superia Plus K+ Inverter Split AC is listed online for a price of Rs 43,800.

LG 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC (Rs 44,990)

LG 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is another air conditioning unit that offers air purification features. This LG AC has copper with Ocean Black protection that claims to protect against dust, smoke and pollutants. The air conditioning unit designed typically for Indian regions has Mosquito Away technology as well that is supposed to provide protection against mosquitos. The LG 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC has 3M micro dust protection filter that catches dust particles of up to 0.3 micron and ensures clean and healthy air indoor. The monsoon comfort technology prevents the unit from overcooling and saves energy up to 36.4 per cent. The LG 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is available for a price of Rs 44,990.

LG JX-Q12BTXD 1 Ton Inverter Split AC (Rs 31,999)

LG JX-Q12BTXD 1 Ton Inverter Split AC features double filtration system to remove allergens in your home and fill it with clean air. The conditioner also has dehumidification and anti-bacteria filters. The auto clean feature on this LG Split AC is said to prevent mould and bacteria from breeding by drying the wet heat exchanger. Additionally, it comes with mosquito away technology as well. The LG Split has a 3-star BEE rating and it is available for a price of Rs 31,999.

