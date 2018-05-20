Top 5 Xbox One accessories that will help you enhance your gaming experience

Five accessories that you will want to purchase for your Xbox One Five accessories that you will want to purchase for your Xbox One

The Xbox One is one of the most efficient gaming consoles in the market. The newest version, the Xbox One X is also one of the most powerful gaming consoles one can buy off the shelf. With a few good games and an Xbox One console, you can easily engage for hours and still feel like just a few minutes have passed.

If you already own a Xbox One or are planning to purchase one, getting a few accessories with it might not be a bad idea. Though the Kinect might have failed to do what Microsoft had intended it on doing, there are many accessories available in the market that will enhance the gaming experience of players. Here are five accessories that will help you experience gaming at a whole new level.

Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller (Rs 11,990)

The Xbox controller is preferred by most gamers due to the placement of the joysticks and its comfort. Players can be at it for hours and still not get tired. The Xbox One Elite controller takes the functionality to the next level. I personally got to use the Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller for a few days and after using it, I definitely can say that the interchangeable sticks and triggers bring an additional level of comfort to the controller. The two things that might hold you back before purchasing this amazing controller is the fact that Microsoft still hasn’t made the controller rechargeable, and that the controller is almost three times the cost of a standard controller. However, once you use the controller it is very easy to get over these two cons.

Xbox One Media Remote Controller (Rs 2,060)

Most of the users that have used the Xbox One know that it is not only a gaming console, it is also a media center for all your entertainment needs. However, while using the console as a media hub, users may feel a bit odd navigating with a controller. Most of us would agree that when consuming media, a remote control is better than a game controller. Hence, Microsoft released the Xbox One Media remote controller. This remote consists of most of the buttons that a user would require to consume media. The best thing about it is that it is backlit, which will allow you to control the Xbox in the dark without turning on the lights. My only gripe with this controller is that it isn’t bundled with the console and users have to pay an additional Rs 2,060 for it.

Xbox Live Gold Membership

Just like we mentioned in our accessories for PS4 article, the Xbox Live Gold Membership is a necessity for most console gamers. The first benefit that the Xbox Live Gold Membership provides to gamers is the ability to game online on the company’s servers. This allows players to expand their gaming horizon by letting them consume extra content, multiplayer and the free roam mode. If online gaming is not the thing that clicks your buttons and you are fine by just finishing the story mode and moving on to the next game, the Xbox Live Gold Membership still has a lot more value to add.

If you are a casual gamer and often like to purchase games that intrigue you, Microsoft, every week keeps coming out with various discount offers only for Live members. Even if you are not into the habit of splurging that much on games, but still want to try out new games, Microsoft every month gives its Live members a few Xbox One games and a few backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games which stay active for the duration of the subscription. The best thing I found about the membership is that players can on their own select the time period for which they want the membership whether it be for a month (Rs 699) or twelve (Rs 3,999).

Xbox One Chatpad (Rs 5,293)

Sometimes when playing games online in the multiplayer mode, voice messages might get mixed with the high pitched background sounds of the game. Those are the times when players wish to send text messages to their teammates. However, typing with the help of a controller is like going through hell, as it takes a lot of time due to which you might even lose the game.

One solution to that is picking up your smartphone going through a series of menus in the smartglass app and then type in the texts. However, by the time you are done, somebody might have already shot you dead (in the game, of course).

These are a few situations where gamers wish they had some sort of a keyboard attached directly to the gaming console. There is a solution to that – the Xbox One Chatpad. The Chatpad attaches directly below your controller and acts as a full keyboard that works across that platform, not only in games. This makes it very easy for players to send messages to their friends, search, use the Xbox to browse the internet and most importantly type those irritatingly long, case sensitive redemption codes. And unlike the official PS4 chatpad which sits on top of the controller, this one sits flush with your controller and is very easy to type on.

Thrustmaster Ferrari Force T150 Gaming Steering Wheel (Rs 26,999)

The racing genre of games has a special appeal to it that makes them special. Most of us in our childhood have played various racing games like Midtown Madness, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo among others and have a special place for them in our heart. The Forza Horizon series of games is considered as the best there is for this genre on the Xbox. It is so popular that the company even has special bundles of the Xbox One with the game. To experience the racing genre of games at their full potential, it is recommended that players get a full steering wheel set to play them. We personally recommend that you go in for the Thrustmaster Ferrari Force T150 Gaming Steering Wheel as it is one of the best rigs available in the market, and the Ferrari name does enhance the appeal for car enthusiasts. Moreover, the paddles are made out of metal and the wheel comes with customisable sensitivity and adjustable pedals (Right hand drive and left hand drive).

