Top 5 smartphones in the Rs 25,000 price range (April 2018)

A major chunk of the Indian smartphone market is made up of budget and mid-range handsets. But when it comes to the Rs 25,000 and above price segment, there are very few players in that zone. While flagship-level devices might not be driving volumes in India, there are plenty of users in the market who want something that’s more competent and a cut above mass offerings.

We have compiled a list of smartphones that are worth investing in, for a budget close to Rs 25,000. These smartphones may not be as powerful as the high-end flagship models out there, but they do tick the right boxes when it comes to features. Here’s the list of top five smartphones to consider around Rs 25,000 for April 2018.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

Nokia 7 Plus that was announced by the company in India just a couple of days ago. The phone will go on sale in India by April 30, but it does come with a stylish design and good specifications. Going by its features and our initial impressions, this one surely seems worth the wait. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box. Since this is an Android One device, Google promises regular security and OS updates for a minimum of two years from launch.

Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 and with Airtel’s Rs 2000 cashback offer, one can get this for a price of Rs 23,999 effectively. Nokia 7 plus has the makings of an excellent all-rounder. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 8 Kyro architecture 260 cores. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a provision to expand it further up to 256GB.

A 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ display (2160 x 1080 pixels) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is on the front. A 12MP+13MP dual camera setup with f/1.75 and f/2.6 apertures respectively takes care of primary photography in addition to a 16MP front shooter for selfies. All three cameras flaunt Carl Zeiss optics. A 3800 mAh battery rounds off a fairly impressive package.

Vivo V9 (Rs 22,990)

While Apple’s premium smartphone iPhone X’s notch was criticised initially, that has not stopped Android smartphone makers from copying the notch-style blatantly. Vivo took no time to bring an iPhone X-like handset in the smartphone market. Vivo V9 recently arrived in India for a price of Rs 22,990. The phone features a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display and claims to have 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The display has a pixel density of 400ppi. The display notch is comparatively smaller than the one seen on the iPhone X. Powering the Vivo V9 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone has vertically stacked dual-rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. At the front, it has a 24MP unit. The camera app includes AI Face Beauty feature to enhance selfies and AR stickers.

Other features include facial unlock, HDR support. The phone runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It packs 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt memory along with expandable storage support up to 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo V9 has a 3260 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery. The new Vivo smartphone is available for purchase on leading e-retail stores Amazon, Flipkart including Vivo’s E-store and Paytm as well.

Moto X4 (Rs 22,999)

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched their latest smartphone from the Moto X-series, the Moto X4 in India last year. The device was announced at a starting price of Rs 20,999 (3GB RAM variant) came with dual camera array and metal-glass design. Motorola recently released a 6GB RAM version of the handset for a price of Rs 24,999.

If you do not care for that extra RAM or are slightly tight on budget, then its 4GB RAM model will do just fine which has a price of Rs 22,999. The Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS display with 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution. Like any other Moto X handset, the X4 looks no different from the front.

But what it offers is a sturdy build, premium glass and metal design and IP68-rated water and dust resistance, which is pretty hard to find in the mid-range segment. The phone sports a dual camera setup combining 12MP+8MP sensors. The primary lens has a f/2.0 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size while the secondary lens comes with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Up front, it has a 16MP camera and LED flash support.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset which clocks at 2.2GHz. On the software front, the Moto X4 offers near stock Android experience with a clean UI. The Moto X4 standard version received Android Oreo update last December. The update brought the core Android Oreo features and refreshed settings. The Corning Gorilla Glass coated Moto X4 carries a 3000 mAh battery that promises to deliver a day’s worth of juice.

Honor 8 Pro (Rs 22,999)

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor launched the dual camera smartphone Honor 8 Pro in India back in July 2017. The smartphone packs premium specifications including Huawei’s previous flagship chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960, which is paired with Mali-G71 MP8 GPU. The smartphone has dual camera sensors of 12MP each. The sensors accommodate hybrid AF and dual-tone flash. The phone features a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Honor 8 Pro is encased in an all-metal body and has smooth edges that offer a comfortable grip. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that sits below the dual rear cameras. The Honor 8 Pro was launched with EMUI 5.1 based Android Nougat OS. The smartphone received EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo update (via OTA) earlier in February this year.

While the Chinese smartphone maker set a competitive price for the Honor 8 Pro at Rs 29,999 to rival OnePlus 5, it made a Rs 3000 price cut in October last year. Currently, the phone is available online at Rs 22,999. To sum it up, you get a big Quad HD display, capable cameras that provide good dynamic range, colour reproduction and better detail, a massive 4000mAh battery for more than a day’s worth of usage and good amount of storage (128GB) along with expandable storage support.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) (Rs 22,990)

Samsung’s mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A7 (2017) was launched for a price of Rs 33,490 last year. The handset received a permanent price cut of Rs 8000 five months post its launch, and the price came down to Rs 25,990. The phone inherits its design cue from the premium Galaxy S7 phone and it comes with IP68-rated water and dust resistance. Another good aspect of the Galaxy A7 (2017) is that it gets the company’s premium Super AMOLED display offering vivid colours. It has a 5.7-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.

The phone is also a bit curvier and features glass body with aluminium chassis. Beneath the glass body sits Samsung’s in-house chipset Exynos 7880 clocked at 1.9GHz. It includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage onboard. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the Home button itself. In terms of imaging, it sports a 16MP unit each, up front and on the rear side.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) runs Android Nougat (was launched with Android Marshmallow) OS. A leaked firmware that recently surfaced suggests that the phone may receive Android Oreo flavour soon. It has a battery backup of 3600mAh and comes with fast charging support and reversible USB Type-C port. The smartphone is currently retailing at a price of Rs 22,990 on Flipkart.

