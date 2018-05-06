Top 5 games releasing this month (May 2018)

Top 5 video games (May 2018) Top 5 video games (May 2018)

We have seen a number of high-profile games like God of War and Far Cry 5 release so far this year, and this month (May 2018) is unlikely to be an exception either. That being said, we have listed below some of the most-awaited games that are set to launch this month:

Dark Souls: Remastered

Ever since its release in 2011, Dark Souls has been among the most loved games for quite some time. If you have played the original Dark Souls, you must be familiar with its talent to get players hooked throughout every single mission. Dark Souls: Remastered is expected to be more like the original one but with better graphics, of course. But it also raises the question: Is this game worth revisiting Lordran? It remains to be seen whether it has enough to make an impact or not.

State of Decay 2

If you ever get stuck on a zombie-infested island, what would you do? Like most Zombie movies have taught us, you need to group with other survivors who are trying to escape, fight and survive together. If State of Decay 2 is anything like the original game wherein players form a group, capture bases and reinforce them to survive, it should be exciting. Just like its predecessor, State of Decay 2 requires four players to play together in a multiplayer environment. In spite of a lot of backstabbing among them, the end goal is all about killing as many zombies as possible.

Detroit: Become Human

Role-playing games are on the rise these days. Some of the great examples are GTA V and Batman: The Telltale series. And guess what? Detroit: Become Human is no different. The plot revolves around three androids Kara, Connor and Markus, all of whom have different objectives to complete. The game is expected to be an emotional wreck since players have to make difficult decisions that may result in a sad ending for certain characters. If one character dies, you have to take control of other characters and finish the game. But you can always rewind the game to the last checkpoint and save your Android.

Agony

Most horror games are scary only to certain limit. But Agony is not one of those. The plot is set in hell you have to escape from, and as it progresses, it starts to get more and more gruesome. It remains to be seen if a tormented succeeds in escaping eternal suffering once game releases globally on May 29.

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter has always been a game to remember, courtesy of its dynamics and memorable characters like RYU. Now, years after releasing the first game, its makers have decided to come up with its 30th Anniversary Collection. These games are guaranteed to take you back to your childhood days and relive those precious moments at the same time.

