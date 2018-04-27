Top 5 Avengers Infinity War smartphone cases available in India

Here are a few smartphone cases that might appeal to the Avengers fan in you Here are a few smartphone cases that might appeal to the Avengers fan in you

Our smartphones need cases and covers to survive occasional bumps and falls that can cost us a fortune (depending on what phone we are using). While purchasing a case, one thing that comes to our mind is the case should not only protect our smartphone but also lend it some style. This week being the Infinity War week here in India, we decided to go ahead and look for smartphone cases inspired by the Avengers theme. Below are some really cool Avengers cases for various popular smartphones that you can purchase in India right away.

MTT Spider-Man Infinity War Armor case for the iPhone 8 Plus – Design 272 (Rs 549)

The Iron Spider suit looks amazing on this MTT case The Iron Spider suit looks amazing on this MTT case

We would like to begin with the MTT Spider-Man Infinity War Armor case for the iPhone 8 Plus, an officially licensed case available on Amazon India. The case claims to feature extreme shock absorption technology with embossed 3D printing. This is our first pick purely for the uber cool Iron Spider suit printed on it.

MTT Avengers Infinity War Armor Case for the OnePlus 5T – Design 270 (Rs 549)

Thanos looks extremely menacing on the Thanos looks extremely menacing on the OnePlus 5T

Making it to our list is another case by MTT, which is again similar to the Spider-Man case listed previously. This one has Avengers Infinity War poster printed on it alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Thanos and Spider-Man. Amazon’s listing also suggests that the case is made out of a High-Quality TPU Carbon fiber material for protection against accidental drops.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – Avengers Infinity War all Members Case by myPhoneMate (Rs 399)

The Infinity Gauntlet with most of the Avengers signs looks pretty impressive The Infinity Gauntlet with most of the Avengers signs looks pretty impressive

Then comes a matte hard shell case for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 made by myPhoneMate. It looks attractive, courtesy of all the colours representing different Avengers in addition to a black colour representing the darkness Thanos brings. This is not an armor shell case, but a simple snap on case. Its biggest advantage is that it does not make the smartphone feel heavy.

Google Pixel 2 Avengers Polycarbonate Case by Mobi Elite (Rs 349)

Most of the original Avengers in one frame Most of the original Avengers in one frame

Google Pixel 2 is known for its camera. But now is the time for it to come up with a whole new identity.This cover from Mobi Elite aims to do just that. Firstly, it gives Google Pixel 2 a basic layer of protection. Secondly, it gives it cool looks while clicking pictures.

MTT Avengers Infinity War Armor Case for the Apple iPhone X – Design 265 (Rs 549)

The most expensive smartphone on this list deserves to be protected by a good armour case The most expensive smartphone on this list deserves to be protected by a good armour case

Apple iPhone X is the most expensive smartphone you can buy right now. So you need to be extra careful while using it.The MTT armor case provides apt protection with its rugged design to the smartphone. It features a few A-list Avengers to make your iPhone look super cool.

