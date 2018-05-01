Top 5 air purifiers under Rs 15,000

All these air purifiers are available in both online and offline markets All these air purifiers are available in both online and offline markets

Today as we observe World Asthma Day it is important to consider the declining air quality in our cities. Keeping this in mind, a lot of people are considering buying an air purifier at their homes and workplaces. Key factors to keep in mind as you search for an air purifier include – filtration technology, digital air quality management system, compatibility with smart devices, the area of coverage and upkeep. We decided to shortlist some of the best from the market that would work best for your homes and workplaces without breaking the bank. Below are our choices and what makes them valuable purchases.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 (Rs 8,999)

The The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 features a 3 layer HEPA filter

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 utilises the High-Efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) technology to filter out impurities from the air. It uses a three-layer HEPA filter to remove the PM2.5 size of particles from the air cleaning 400 square feet of area in 10 minutes. It produces clean air at a rate of 310-meter cube per hour. The dimensions of the filter allow it to have a coverage area of 400 square feet. Additionally, it lacks a display due to which the air quality monitoring needs to be done from the Mi Home app, which allows the users to have many other smart controls. When in auto mode, this air purifier as per the air quality, changes its fan speed.

Honeywell HAC25M1201W 53-Watt Room Air Purifier (Rs 9,628)

The Honeywell HAC25M1201W has a coverage area of 323 square feet The Honeywell HAC25M1201W has a coverage area of 323 square feet

Similar to the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2, this one also utilises the HEPA technology of filtering air. It covers an area of 323 square feet with an air delivery rate of 250-meter cube per hour. It is suitable for a bedroom or a medium sized living room. The HEPA technology is based on trapping the harmful particulates in a carbon air filter integrated inside the air filters. The company claims that this air purifier will work for a total of 3,000 hours before needing a filter replacement. Just like the Xiaomi, this air purifier also filters out the PM2.5 size of particles. However, it also claims to filter out the allergens, formaldehyde, toxic gases, VOCs and odour. Unlike the Mi Air Purifier 2, this one features a display which lets you know about all the necessary details.

Philips 1000 Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier (Rs 9,199)

The The Philips 1000 Series AC1215/20 is able to filter particles a 100 times smaller than PM2.5

The Philips 1000 Series AC1215/20 also makes use of the HEPA technology which helps keep the cost of the air filters down. The USP of this air purifier is the variable fan speed which the purifier adjusts on its own depending upon the conditions. It uses an extra thick HEPA series 1 filter with NanoProtect technology. It has a coverage area of 677 square meters which is suitable for large bedrooms and living rooms. The delivery rate of this air purifier is 270-meter cube per hour. The Philips 1000 Series AC1215/2 can filter out 0.02 size particles from the air which are over 100 times smaller than PM2.5. It features a dual colour display which lets you know all of the workings of the purifier along with the details of your surroundings.

Whirlpool Purafresh W210 45-Watt Air Purifier (Rs 7,495)

The Whirlpool Purafresh W210 features a circular display with basic options The Whirlpool Purafresh W210 features a circular display with basic options

Just like all of the other air purifiers on this list, this one also features a HEPA filter. It sports 3 layers of filters which filter out particles up to PM2.5 along with harmful gases and odour. It has a dual geared fan to help you run this fan in all environments. It is able to deliver 210-meter cube of clean air in an hour and is able to clean the air in a small bedroom or living room. Just like most other Whirlpool appliances, it also features the company’s own 6th Sense technology which automatically adjusts settings like fan and filtration speed in this case. This air purifier also features a display to give you all the details about your surroundings.

Samsung AX40K3020WU/NA Portable Room Air Purifier (Rs 13,470)

The The Samsung AX40K3020WU/NA is one of the most silent air purifiers available in the market

The main USP of this air purifier is its low noise generation. The company claims that it only generates 20dBA of sound. Thus making it ideal for children’s rooms, study rooms and your relaxation rooms. Like all of the above air purifiers, the Samsung AX40K3020WU/NA Portable Room Air Purifier also uses a HEPA filter with three layers to make the air clean. It comes with a coverage area of 420 square feet with an air delivery rate of 325.7-meter cube per hour. This is suitable for a large bedroom or a living room or also a small office. This air filter can filter particles up to 2.5PM and also remove odour from the room with its Deodorizer filter.

We hope our choice of purifiers will help you decide the right purifier for your needs and keep you healthy.

