The best data plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone under Rs 100

Prices of high-speed 4G internet packs are no longer what they used to be a few years ago. But post mid-2016, Jio happened and ever since the data cost has gone down significantly. Its aggressive, competitive strategies have changed the game completely. But despite facing the heat from one of the fastest-growing telcos in India, both Airtel and Vodafone have hung in there and shown what they are capable of, while also trying to align themselves with the new standards and expectations set by Jio.

In this never-ending competition, often the company that provides maximum benefits at minimum cost has the advantage, and for obvious reasons. So, we decided to list some of the best prepaid data plans and top-ups offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone under Rs 100.

Airtel Rs 49 plan

Airtel Rs 49 plan provides 3GB of 4G data with a validity of 1 day. So, once you purchase the pack, you can enjoy high-speed internet for 24 hours. The obvious advantage of this plan is more data. So, if you urgently need a lot of data on a given day (or simply want to live stream an entire IPL match), Airtel Rs 49 plan can be a great option for you.

Airtel Rs 92 plan

Unlike Airtel 49 pack, Airtel Rs 92 plan provides a validity of 7 days. Upon purchasing the plan, you end up getting 6GB of high-speed data. There is no daily FUP limit here. So you may consume the entire 6GB in one day or ration it over a week.

Airtel Rs 98 plan

Airtel Rs 98 plan provides 1GB high-speed 4G data with a validity of 28 days. Unlike Airtel Rs 49 plan, Airtel Rs 98 plan is for those who prefer longer validity rather than more data. Again, there is no daily FUP limit here, so you can consume 1GB data within a day or in 28 days.

Plans for select Airtel users

Airtel app provides a couple of plans for select users. One of them is Airtel Rs 48 plan, providing exactly the same benefits as Airtel Rs 98 plan (1GB of 4G data with the validity of 28 days). Another is Airtel Rs 99 plan that offers unlimited calls and 31GB data for 28 days without any kind of daily FUP limit.

Jio Rs 19 plan

Jio Rs 19 plan provides 0.15GB (150MB) of 4G data with a validity of 24 hours. But it also provides more benefits like free calls (local, STD and roaming) and 20 SMS. It also lets users access other Jio apps and services. This plan is best-suited for those who prefer making more voice calls and consume limited amount of data with limited validity.

Jio Rs 52 plan

Jio Rs 52 plan provides 1.05GB of 4G data with a validity of 7 days. However, it has a daily FUP limit of 150MB. Upon exceeding the FUP, the speed will come down to 64kbps. Other benefits such as unlimited calls and access to Jio apps and services remain the same as Jio Rs 19 plan. However, it provides 70 free SMS.

Jio Rs 98

Jio Rs 98 plan is for those looking to consume limited amount of data (2GB) over a longer duration (28 days). With this plan, users face no daily FUP limit. So, the entire data can be consumed within a day’s time as well. Additionally, it provides free voice calls, 300 SMS and access to other Jio apps and services for 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 48

Vodafone Rs 48 plan provides 1GB of 4G data with a validity of 24 hours. Since this plan has a validity of 1 day, it has no further FUP limit. However, upon exceeding 1GB limit, users will be charged 4 paise per 10kb. Unlike Jio’s, Vodafone Rs 48 plan doesn’t offer any other benefits like free voice calls or SMS.

Vodafone Rs 65 / 95

Vodafone Rs 65 is an internet-only recharge pack that has a validity of 14 days. However, it provides 1GB of high-speed 4G data. Similarly, Vodafone Rs 95 plan offers a validity of 28 days. Both the plans have similar benefits to offer. If you are someone who prefers an internet pack with longer validity, you can opt for one of these. However, post 1GB data consumption, you will be charged 4 paise per 10kb, similar to Vodafone Rs 48 pack.

Clearly, Airtel and Jio have more attractive plans in this budget and Vodafone has a bit of catching up to do.

