Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Note 8: Five changes one can expect in the new Galaxy Note

Samsung during the phone’s initial development said that it’s investigating “signature Note features” to upgrade on Note 9 including the S Pen stylus Samsung during the phone’s initial development said that it’s investigating “signature Note features” to upgrade on Note 9 including the S Pen stylus

Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8 was a big hit. Even after the Galaxy Note 7’s massive fire fiasco, its premium successor managed to outsell a lot of competitors. And while its younger siblings, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ arrived in the market at a competitive price tag, the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 is the next hot cake curious eyes are squinting to catch a glimpse of. Based on the preliminary speculated specification sheet, the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 might pack some major upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8. The rumours surrounding it gave a fair outline of what to expect from the next big Samsung release. Let’s take a look:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 came with a tall 6.32-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The upcoming Galaxy Note 9 meanwhile is said to adopt a slightly taller screen measuring 6.4-inch. The aspect ratio could be the same as the last year’s flagship model. However, rumours suggest that 4K display might be on the plate. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that this time around Galaxy Note 9 might use an ‘under-display optical fingerprint sensor.’ The next-gen fingerprint sensor made its debut first on Vivo’s smartphone, the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to feature a big 6.4-inch display The upcoming Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to feature a big 6.4-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Design

While the Samsung Galaxy S8 series featured a smooth curved design, Samsung chose to present a rather rectangular shaped Galaxy Note 8 in the later part last year. It is unclear whether Samsung will stick to its previous design language for the Galaxy Note 9, however, reports speculate that the device might likely sport Infinity Display 2.0, the one we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S9. The side bezels are said to be slightly trimmed which means that the smartphone could have a slightly widescreen real estate compared to the Galaxy Note 8.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Processing hardware

The Galaxy Note series is the powerhouse product from Samsung’s shelf. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 carried the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (in the US) and the in-house Exynos 8895 chipset elsewhere. The Galaxy Note 9 is said to peg in the next-gen top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (for the US users of course) and Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 for other global markets. Like the Note 8, its upcoming successor is expected to come with 6GB RAM under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was the first from the company that offered dual rear cameras. The smartphone came with Live Focus mode and the popularly named portrait mode that blurs the background. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 might have similar 12MP dual camera setup and shall bring digital zoom and bokeh effect. While these aspects are tipped to be intact, we expect to see a few more improvements in the imaging segment. The Galaxy S9 series was the first in the smartphone industry to feature variable aperture. Perhaps Samsung might implement the same on its upcoming flagship device as well. The Galaxy S9 series also has the ability to capture slow-motion videos at 960fps and offer AR Emoji feature that lets you create animated emoji. Whether Samsung adds these fun elements to its next Galaxy Note device remains to be seen. We see no reason for the company to leave them out.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 might have similar 12MP dual camera setup and shall bring digital zoom and bokeh effect Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 might have similar 12MP dual camera setup and shall bring digital zoom and bokeh effect

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: OS and other upgrades

The Galaxy Note 8 was released in September last year. While the smartphone now runs Android Oreo, the company took almost 7 months to update the device to the latest version of Android OS. The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with Samsung’s Experience UI layered on top. The device is also said to have an upgraded version of Samsung’s digital assistant, Bixby v2.0. Samsung during the phone’s initial development said that it’s investigating “signature Note features” to upgrade on Note 9 including the S Pen stylus. The Note 8’s S Pen stylus brought some interesting features including the Live Message. Information is scarce as of now, however, we believe Samsung might add some intriguing elements to the Note 9 as well.

As per the latest rumour around, the Galaxy Note 9 might pack either a 3850mAh or a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 8 carries an industry standard 3300mAh battery. As for the release date, the Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to hit the shelves this July.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd