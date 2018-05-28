Samsung Galaxy J6: Top five alternatives that you should consider

Looking beyond the Samsung Galaxy J6? Here are the top 5 alternatives in a similar budget Looking beyond the Samsung Galaxy J6? Here are the top 5 alternatives in a similar budget

Samsung recently announced the latest addition to its affordable J series – the Samsung Galaxy J6. But looks like the smartphone is already out of stock. If you cannot wait for Samsung to replenish its stocks or are looking for something extra in that budget, here are five viable alternatives for the same in a similar price bracket in India. Spoiler alert – most of these alternatives are better than the J6 in more than one way.

Before we head there, a quick look at the Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications. The phone sports a 5.6-inches HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display with narrow bezels. Powering the handset is Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core chip with eight A53 cores ticking at 1.6GHz. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. It features a 13MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The J6 is priced at Rs 13,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999)

You guessed this one, didn’t you? Though not the easiest phone to get your hands on, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 pro stocks do make a weekly appearance in the flash sale, but the phone is a lot more powerful than the J6. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 8 Kryo cores running at 1.8GHz along with Adreno 509 for graphics. The photography department is taken care of by a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors at the back and a 20MP sensor up front for selfies along with a soft light to assist you in dim conditions.

The most desirable phone in this category – Redmi Note 5 Pro The most desirable phone in this category – Redmi Note 5 Pro

It may not have an AMOLED screen but does have a 6-inch 18:9 higher resolution full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels. The battery capacity is higher too at 4000mAh. The phone just received an Android Oreo update. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of this handset can be purchased for Rs 14,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 12,999)

When you mention the Note 5 Pro, you cannot leave out it’s near identical twin, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1. It is very similar to the Xiaomi phone in terms of display, processor, RAM and storage. Where it differs is in the photography and battery department. You get a 13MP+5MP dual camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 ticks a lot of right boxes Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 ticks a lot of right boxes

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000mAh battery. Asus has opted for stock Android UI on this phone which is another plus for many. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The pricing is even more aggressive with the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version selling for Rs 12,999.

Realme 1 [6GB RAM/ 128GB Storage] (Rs 13,990)

Speak about a phone with the exact price tag as the Samsung Galaxy J6 and the first handset that comes to mind is the newly released (Oppo) Realme 1 that sells for Rs 13,990. Now what’s extremely impressive about this price is that the Realme 1 offers twice the RAM (6GB) and four times the internal storage (128GB) in this budget. The goodness doesn’t stop there. It is powered by a more than decent Mediatek Helio P60 octa-core chip with Mali G72 MP3 graphics.

Realme 1 offers great value for money Realme 1 offers great value for money

The Realme 1 has a 6-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with narrow bezels – again, not AMOLED but higher resolution. Camera specifications are same as the J6 too with a 13MP sensor at the back and 8MP up front. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Color OS 5.0 on top. A 3410mAh battery powers the Realme 1 for a day. One notable absentee here is a fingerprint scanner, but the phone does support face unlock that the company claims to unlock the device in 0.1 second.

Honor 7X (Rs 12,999)

Honor 7X offers you a metal back and a near bezel-less vibrant 5.93-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion. The rear cameras come with 16MP+2MP sensors that click good photos in most conditions except low light. Selfies are taken care of by an 8MP snapper up front.

Arguably the best looking phone of the lot, the Honor 7X ticks a lot of right boxes Arguably the best looking phone of the lot, the Honor 7X ticks a lot of right boxes

The phone runs Android Nougat 7.0 with their proprietary EMUI 5.1 layer on top. That will be looked upon as a shortcoming till it gets an Oreo update. But at Rs 12,999, the Honor 7X is a very neat deal and looks extremely classy and way more expensive than its asking price.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo (Rs 15,990)

If you are brand conscious and need an alternative from Samsung itself, then the Galaxy J7 Duo is a good option. It doesn’t have the new-age 18.5:9 narrow bezel display as the J6 but does have a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. If you can live with that, things only get better from here for this handset.

Samsung J7 Duo offers a few extras over the J6 Samsung J7 Duo offers a few extras over the J6

It has a more powerful Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC with a couple of A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. It is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 32GB storage that’s expandable further using a MicroSD card. You get 13MP+5MP dual cameras at the back and an 8MP shooter at the front. Just like the Samsung Galaxy J6, the J7 Duo also has a 3000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo out of the box. It is priced at Rs 15,990.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd