Redmi Y2 to Oppo RealMe 1: Top mobiles under Rs 10,000 with Face Unlock

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 with face unlock technology: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Oppo RealMe 1, Honor 7C, and more. Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 with face unlock technology: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Oppo RealMe 1, Honor 7C, and more.

Biometric identification through facial recognition could make passwords redundant on smartphones, and it’s already happening. Over the past few months, a number of mid-end smartphones have been launched with a built-in facial recognition, a feature that unlocks the smartphone with your face.

In fact, this feature is increasingly becoming mainstream. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor, for instance, recently launched the Honor 7A and 7C in India with a facial unlock feature. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is another budget smartphone to get face unlock technology. For less than Rs 10,000, you can get a decent smartphone with a big screen, good cameras, and the latest version of Android. Here are the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 with facial recognition technology.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage

A great option for budget shoppers, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 features a pretty impressive 16MP selfie-camera. Plus, of course, the phone also comes with a facial unlock feature, though this feature still needs some work. Basically, Redmi Y2’s front-facing camera scan your eyes, then utilise the facial recognition feature to unlock the device. If the facial recognition feature fails to unlock the phone, one can always lean on the standard fingerprint scanner.

Overall, the Redmi Y2 is a solid phone a starting price of Rs 9,999, offering a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3/4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of internal memory, and a dual-camera setup on the back. Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi Y2.

Also read: Best smartphones to buy in June 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a pretty impressive 16MP selfie-camera. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a pretty impressive 16MP selfie-camera.

Honor 7A and 7C starting at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999

What makes the Honor 7A and 7C shine is the fact that they both support face unlock technology. With a facial recognition feature, you’re allowed to the unlock the devices instantly, just by using your face. Apart from a facial unlock feature, both phones feature a dual-camera setup, FullView displays, and impressive technical specifications. Honor 7A and Honor 7C are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Read our first impressions of Honor 7A and Honor 7C.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C come with a facial recognition feature. Honor 7A and Honor 7C come with a facial recognition feature.

Oppo RealMe 1 at Rs 8,990

Oppo RealMe 1 offers a great design and build for the price, along with a larger display with a fingerprint scanner. What’s impressive about the RealMe 1 is the presence of a facial recognition feature that takes advantage of an 8MP front-facing camera.

Oppo RealMe 1’s facial recognition feature works flawlessly, even in low-light conditions. Oppo RealMe 1’s facial recognition feature works flawlessly, even in low-light conditions.

The feature works flawlessly, even in low-light conditions. Since we’ve already reviewed the smartphone, we can tell you that how it performed in our day-to-day basis. You can read our detailed review of Oppo RealMe 1 to know more about the smartphone. Oppo RealMe 1 starts at Rs 8,990 for the base version and goes up to Rs 13,990 for the top-end model.

Read more: Best flagship smartphones above Rs 35,000 – June 2018

Infinix Hot S3 at Rs 8,999

With a 5.65-inch HD+ 18: display and a mammoth 4000mAh battery, Infinix Hot S3 seems like a deal. Infinix also introduced Face Unlock with the Hot S3, a facial recognition feature that takes advantage of a 20MP selfie camera to unlock the device. Of course, the phone does come with a regular fingerprint scanner as well. The Hot S3 isn’t the flashiest smartphone on the market, but based on our first impressions, it appears to be a solid device in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd