Oppo F7: Basic questions about camera, display, fast charging and face unlock answered

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about Oppo F7 selfie-focused smartphone answered: Here’s what you need to know about Oppo’s latest “Selfie Expert” Oppo F7. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about Oppo F7 selfie-focused smartphone answered: Here’s what you need to know about Oppo’s latest “Selfie Expert” Oppo F7.

A few weeks ago, Oppo launched its latest “selfie expert” Oppo F7 in India starting at Rs 21,990. With the handset, the company targets selfie enthusiasts, which has always been the case with Oppo’s F series of smartphones. Oppo F7 also comes with an Apple iPhone X-like notch right above the display. We decided to take up a few questions about Oppo F7 that people have been finding answers to. So, let’s get going:

Does Oppo F7 have a portrait (bokeh effect) mode?

Yes, Oppo F7’s camera supports portrait mode. All you have to do is open the camera app and tap depth of field effect icon to turn it on. It also recommends a minimum distance of 2 meters between camera and the object for better results. I must admit, despite missing onto a dedicated depth sensing secondary camera, it captures really good portrait shots. End results manage to blur the background and focus on the subject well.

Does Oppo F7 have front flash?

Oppo F7 is a selfie-focused smartphone, courtesy of a 25MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.0 aperture. But, it doesn’t have a front-mounted LED flash. When it comes to capturing low-light selfies, you can simply enable on-screen flash.

Does Oppo F7 have face unlock feature?

Yes, Oppo F7 supports face unlock feature. If you want to enable facial recognition, navigate to Settings > Fingerprint, Face & Passcode > Enrol Face. Oppo recommends you should keep the device 20cm to 50cm from your face and ensure surroundings shouldn’t be too bright or too dim when setting it up.

Does Oppo F7 support 4K video recording?

No, Oppo F7 doesn’t support 4K video recording, which is kind of surprising for a phone priced above Rs 20,000. You can record videos up 1080p (Full HD) at 30 frames per second (fps). When in a camera app, you can decide whether you want to record videos at 1080p or 720p.

Does Oppo F7 support fast charging?

No, Oppo F7 doesn’t support the company’s fast VOOC charging technology. The handset packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood. Oppo bundles a standard 5V 2A adapter in the box. During our review, we were able to fully charge the handset within two hours, which is normal.

Oppo F7 has a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. Oppo F7 is a dual-SIM smartphone. Oppo F7 has a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. Oppo F7 is a dual-SIM smartphone.

Also Read: Vivo V9 FAQ – Queries about display, camera and performance answered

Does Oppo F7 have a dedicated microSD slot?

Yes, Oppo F7 has a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. Oppo F7 is a dual-SIM smartphone. So, you can use two SIM cards and one microSD card at the same time.

Is Oppo F7 protected by Gorilla Glass and oleophobic coating?

No, Oppo F7 isn’t protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, which is surprising for phone retailing at Rs 22,000. The handset lacks an oleophobic coating as well, making it prone to smudges and fingerprints to a great extent. Given the price, oleophobic coating shouldn’t be too much to expect.

Does Oppo F7 support 4G VoLTE?

Yes, Oppo F7 supports 4G VoLTE. So, you can use Jio SIM card and make voice calls over Jio’s 4G network. VoLTE standard is on the verge to go mainstream with other major telcos like Airtel and Vodafone are mass-expanding VoLTE into several regions across the country.

Does Oppo F7 support wireless charging?

No, Oppo F7 doesn’t support wireless charging. It’s unlikely to find any smartphone with support for wireless charging in this price bracket.

Does Oppo F7 have fingerprint reader?

Yes, Oppo F7 features an oval-shaped fingerprint reader on the back. For setting up the fingerprint scanner, go to Settings > Fingerprint, Face & Passcode > Add a Fingerprint. Fingerprint scanner performs great. It unlocks the handset quickly without running into any issues every time I have tried.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd