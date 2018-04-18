OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: The changes that we can expect

The OnePlus 5T came with near bezel-less 18:9 display unlike the OnePlus 5’s 16:9 panel The OnePlus 5T came with near bezel-less 18:9 display unlike the OnePlus 5’s 16:9 panel

OnePlus is back in the hype game. The handset maker is gearing up to introduce the next flagship for this year and successor to the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6. As always, OnePlus is letting out information in small doses, teasing details about its upcoming smartphone in the e-hub. The company has spilled few nitty-gritties and from what we have gathered so far, these are the likely changes that one can expect on the next-gen OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 Vs OnePlus 5T: Display

OnePlus faced severe backlash when they brought the flagship OnePlus 5T just six months after its previous iteration debuted. The OnePlus 5T came with near bezel-less 18:9 display unlike the OnePlus 5’s 16:9 panel. OnePlus has yet again flirted with controversy and confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch at the top (another blatant copy of the iPhone-X notch) of the screen. Carl Pei said that the upcoming OnePlus device will adopt notch to offer extra real screen estate. He even shared the dimensions of the device cutout and cited that the OnePlus 6 will have ‘software trick’ that will hide the notch. The software however, won’t be available at launch. Instead the smartphone will receive the feature as a software update after release, Lau said.

Talking about the screen size and resolution, reports suggest that the OnePlus 6 might have a 6.2-inch OLED 19:9 display with 2280×1080 pixel resolution. OnePlus’ current flagship, OnePlus 5T features a full HD+ 18:9 Optic AMOLED display with a Diamond Pentile arrangement.

OnePlus 6 Vs OnePlus 5T: Design

OnePlus blended the 2017’s hot trending near bezel-less curved design on OnePlus 5T last year. The 6-inch screen took almost the entire front fascia and the fingerprint sensor was moved to the rear panel to provide extra real screen estate. The phone shared same aluminium alloy shell and antenna lines running along the curvature as the OnePlus 5. While the design gave a premium aesthetic appeal, OnePlus this time has decided to add the notch on its upcoming flagship smartphone. The notch-style that debuted on Apple’s iPhone X and was later adopted by a few Android manufacturers is used to house the earpiece and front camera sensor.

OnePlus last week shared an image on Twitter of two devices placed one above another. A closer look at image reveals a OnePlus 5T on top of what we expect to be the OnePlus 6. If you can see, the volume keys are placed in the same position, however, the alert slider has been swapped with a SIM tray. Whether OnePlus has totally removed the alert slider or just relocated it remains to be seen. In addition, OnePlus 6 is tipped to feature a wood back, as per an image revealed by mobile leakster Evan Blass. The Chinese OEM is known for its unique craftsmanship, encasing its devices in Sandstone and Ceramic back covers. Reports also suggest that a special Infinity War edition of the OnePlus 6 might be out as part of celebration of the film which will release this month.

The notch-style that debuted on Apple’s iPhone X and was later adopted by a few Android manufacturers is used to house the earpiece and front camera sensor. The notch-style that debuted on Apple’s iPhone X and was later adopted by a few Android manufacturers is used to house the earpiece and front camera sensor.

Also Read: OnePlus 5T Review

Talking about the camera placement, the OnePlus 6 might have vertically stacked dual rear sensors instead of horizontally aligned sensors found on the OnePlus 5T. The upcoming OnePlus handset will likely sport a rear mounted fingerprint sensor but it might bear a capsule shape rather than a circular fingerprint reader seen on the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 6 Vs OnePlus 5T: Camera

Rumour mill hasn’t shed light regarding the quality of imaging sensors on the OnePlus 6. But as per leaked images the smartphone might likely carry similar megapixel count as the OnePlus 5T- 16MP+20MP sensors. To recall, OnePlus switched the 20MP telephoto lens on the OnePlus 5T with Sony IMX376K instead of Sony IMX350 sensor found on the OnePlus 5. Whether, the company upgrades the sensor on its upcoming flagship or keeps it same, that remains to be seen. But just to keep the hype game alive, Pete Lau recently shared a few samples that were apparently shot on the new OnePlus device.

The company is smart enough to share the shots clicked in daytime that are obviously expected to look bright and vibrant. The EXIF data has been stripped which otherwise would have given the information of the aperture size. Pete shared a few 16MP camera samples that are said to be taken in Standford, California. The image samples do look nice, and a good look at them does show good dynamic range and compelling portraits. While these are likely some of the best picks from OnePlus 6 photo list, a few samples from night scenes perhaps would have given a better statement on the imaging department. That apart, the OnePlus 5T does have capable sensors that offer striking shots and we believe OnePlus would deliver on this front with the new flagship model too.

The OnePlus 5T does have capable sensors that offer striking shots and we believe OnePlus would deliver on this front with the new flagship model too. The OnePlus 5T does have capable sensors that offer striking shots and we believe OnePlus would deliver on this front with the new flagship model too.

OnePlus 6 Vs OnePlus 5T: Processing hardware

When it comes to processing hardware, OnePlus have always tried to offer the best SoC available in the market. The OnePlus 5 and the 5T both featured Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 835 processor. The OnePlus 5T’s successor seems to have attained similar treatment. Pete Lau, in a Weibo post recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship will run Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, Snapdragon 845. The handset is said to carry 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The OnePlus 5T delivered fast and smooth performance, courtesy of the high-end CPU and GPU power and we expect its successor to deliver no less in this area.

OnePlus 6 Vs OnePlus 5T: Other add-ons

Flagship smartphones these days feature IP rated water and dust resistance. This time, OnePlus’ upcoming flagship might have similar rating (likely IP67/IP68) if we go by the video teaser shared by the company on Twitter. If the teaser turns out to be true, the OnePlus 6 will be the first from the company’s shelf to offer this feature. The handset is said to come with Android 8.1 Oreo with custom OxygenOS 5.1 skin on top. The 3.5mm audio jack is seen humbly sitting at the base beside the Type C port. The display notch on the OnePlus 6 will perhaps create a bit of murmur initially, but given that it will have a ‘compatibility mode’ that will black out the sides, users might adapt to it sooner. As for the pricing, the OnePlus 6 is tipped to come for a price above $500.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd