OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Four areas where OnePlus may struggle to beat the latest Honor smartphone

From compact and premium design to better value for money: Here are our reasons why we feel Honor 10 may steal OnePlus 6’s thunder in India. From compact and premium design to better value for money: Here are our reasons why we feel Honor 10 may steal OnePlus 6’s thunder in India.

Honor 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale in India starting May 23. The handset costs Rs 32,999, which makes it the top competitor of OnePlus 6. As we mentioned in our previous story, it is also one of the great alternatives for OnePlus 6. Given the heavy duty stuff that OnePlus phones pack at a reasonable price, they are generally hard to beat at the value game. But the Honor 10 actually stands a legitimate chance of doing the seemingly impossible. Here are four areas where we feel that Honor 10 may steal OnePlus 6’s thunder in India:

Compact and premium design

First things first, what has impressed us the most about the Honor 10 is design. I have been using Honor 10 for the last few days and I am quite impressed with its compact and premium design. Despite a 5.84-inch LCD screen on the front, it doesn’t seem huge to begin with, courtesy of 19:9 aspect ratio resulting in 79.9% screen-to-body ratio. In addition to all that, it flaunts a glass back that makes it feel premium and stand out in terms of overall looks. The handset measures 7.7mm in thickness and weighs only 153 grams, which is commendable. Overall, the Honor 10 is compact, lightweight and nicer on the eyes and hand.

The OnePlus 6’s design isn’t bad either and has a glass and metal combo too, but we liked the Honor 10’s style better. Also, Honor 10 seems a lot less prone to smudges than the OnePlus 6 – at least they aren’t as conspicuous because of the colour scheme.

Honor 10 flaunts a glass back that makes it feel premium and stand out in terms of overall looks. Honor 10 flaunts a glass back that makes it feel premium and stand out in terms of overall looks.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 Review

AI (dual) camera and selfie shooter

On paper, the Honor 10 has better camera specifications than OnePlus 6. The handset houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear cameras with AI implementation to learn more about the objects being captured and enhance the overall picture quality further. I am also impressed by the kind of portrait shot the Honor 10 manages to capture. It retains details to a great extent of the object in focus and blurs the background just right. The OnePlus 6 features a vertically stacked 16MP + 20MP dual camera unit.

What’s more, the Honor 10 has a 24MP selfie camera, whereas OnePlus 6 offers a 16MP front shooter. Numbers apart, but traditionally, Honor cameras have been better than those on OnePlus devices, especially in low light conditions. Case in point Honor 8 Pro and View 10 as opposed to OnePlus 5 and 5T. Honor 10 has also set the bar pretty high in our tests and may outdo the OnePlus 6 cameras. But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. Let’s wait and watch. We will pronounce our verdict once we are done testing both the devices thoroughly.

Honor 10 houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear cameras with AI implementation to learn more about the objects being captured and enhance the overall picture quality further. Honor 10 houses 16MP + 24MP dual rear cameras with AI implementation to learn more about the objects being captured and enhance the overall picture quality further.

Battery Life

Honor 10 packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging. Honor claims 50% juice in 25 minutes of charge. During my usage (moderate usage), the phone easily managed over a day and half worth of battery backup. OnePlus 6 features a 3,300mAh battery with dash charging support. Again, going by past record, the OnePlus phones don’t exactly top the battery charts. Of course, Dash charging is a huge blessing but carrying that bulky charger around isn’t.

Again, we are yet to run thorough battery tests on the OnePlus 6, but realistically, we won’t be surprised if the Honor 10 last longer given it’s smaller screen and slightly bigger battery.

Value for money

Overall, Honor 10 seems like better value for money. It costs Rs 32,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 6, on the other hand, starts at Rs 34,999 for same amount of RAM and 64GB of storage. Now the Kirin 970 on the Honor 10 may not be a Snapdragon 845 but it is still powerful enough to provide a lag free experience across all applications. Also, in terms of design, Honor 10 has enough to stand out and compete with the latest OnePlus flagship. And as we mentioned in our previous article about top OnePlus 6 alternatives, Honor 10 is a really good option if you are looking to save some money.

All said and done, we can’t wait to dive deeper into the two phones and see who comes on top. This is going to be a great match. Stay tuned.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd