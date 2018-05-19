OnePlus 6: Smartphones that got price cut to take on the latest OnePlus flagship

From Samsung Galaxy S8 to Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Here is the list of smartphones that received price cur right after OnePlus 6 launched in India. From Samsung Galaxy S8 to Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Here is the list of smartphones that received price cur right after OnePlus 6 launched in India.

Amid OnePlus 6 India launch, leading smartphone makers like Samsung and Xiaomi have upped their competition by announcing price cut, cashback and discounts on some of their top-of-the-line handsets. We have already discussed some of the handsets in India that are great alternatives for the latest OnePlus flagship. In this article, we list smartphones that are now available at discounted rates to compete with OnePlus 6:

Samsung Galaxy A8+

The Galaxy A8+ is the first Samsung phone to offer dual selfie cameras. Up front are 16MP + 8MP units. However, the back houses a 16MP main camera with a f/1.7 aperture. As for specs rundown, it sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. Design-wise, it flaunts a compact design as well as mono speaker grill on the aluminium frame. The device is IP68 rated water and dust resistant for added protection.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Samsung Galaxy A8+

If photography is the reason why you were planning to buy this phone in the first place, it’s a fairly decent option. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage now costs Rs 29,990 on Paytm Mall, which is also offering Rs 8,000 cashback to those purchasing the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+

Samsung 2017’s flagship smartphones lineup comprising of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is up for grabs starting effectively at Rs 37,990, courtesy of Rs 8,000 cashback on Paytm Mall. Samsung India recently revealed some details about this offer in an official tweet. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen and packs 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The Galaxy S8+, on the other hand, is all about a bigger 6.2-inch screen and 3,500mAh battery.

All other features as well as specifications of the handset remain more or less the same as the S8. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of optics, they both feature a 12MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

In what seems like a permanent price drop by 3,000 rupees, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is now available to purchase at a discounted rate of Rs 29,999. The move comes right after OnePlus launched its latest flagship OnePlus 6 in the Indian market. The Mi Mix 2 boasts of a gorgeous-looking 5.99-inch display with thin bezels on the front. What’s more, it measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm in dimensions.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The handset gets its grunts, courtesy of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. It’s backed by 128GB of internal storage and 3,400mAh battery. As for camera specs, it houses a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. Up front is 5MP selfie shooter with facial recognition support.

We believe this is just the beginning and more will follow suit to give the OnePlus 6 a hard welcome. We will keep you posted. Stay tuned.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd