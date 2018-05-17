OnePlus 6: Best alternatives in India for the new OnePlus flagship

If you can’t wait for the OnePlus 6 release or are looking for an alternative that offers premium imaging sensors, classy design and powerful hardware, here are a few alternatives you can pick If you can’t wait for the OnePlus 6 release or are looking for an alternative that offers premium imaging sensors, classy design and powerful hardware, here are a few alternatives you can pick

Six months post the OnePlus 5T debut, we will soon see its successor, the OnePlus 6 in all its glory. While the Chinese OEM faced backlash for introducing a new flagship too soon last year with very few extras, this time around OnePlus has left very little room for complaint. The OnePlus 6 looks flawless in terms of design. The Mirror Black edition of the phone comes with glass finish. The device has five-layer coating on top of the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel and added polish that adds elegance to the phone. There are Midnight Black and Silk White versions too that feature matte finish.

The OnePlus 6 features the most powerful processing hardware like its previous iterations and similar RAM/storage capacity packing either 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. There will also be a 256GB variant this time. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The new OnePlus flagship comes with a 19:9 display that goes all the way up to 6.28-inch. The OnePlus is yet another smartphone in the Android list that features the iPhone X-like notch. The phone packs 3300mAh battery and has Dash Charge support.

The OnePlus 6 has arrived in India today and it will be made available exclusively on e-commerce portal, Amazon India from 21st May 2018. But in case you cannot wait for the OnePlus 6 release or are looking for an alternative that offers premium imaging sensors, classy design and powerful hardware, then you should consider these few options.

Honor 10 (Rs 32,990)

Honor just recently announced the launch of its new flagship the Honor 10 for the Indian smartphone market. Similar to what we saw with the Honor View 10, the Chinese manufacturer has picked up a price for the new flagship model to set direct competition with the OnePlus 6. The Honor 10 is available at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version. The Honor 10 looks a ‘budget-friendly’ version of the Huawei P20 Pro without cutting too many corners. The phone is crafted beautifully with 15 layers of 3D glass coating on the rear panel. The Phantom Blue edition is quite similar to the P20 Pro’s Twilight version that shifts colour in the light.

The Honor 10 features under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which is placed on the chin at the bottom of the phone The Honor 10 features under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which is placed on the chin at the bottom of the phone

A key element that individuates the Honor 10 is its under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed on the chin at the bottom of the phone. The smartphone shares similar 19:9 aspect ratio and notch display like the OnePlus 6, however, Honor has managed to carve a tall display in a compact form factor. The Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and 86.2 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, it carries Huawei’s flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that feature built-in AI computing capabilities. Like the OnePlus 6, the phone comes with dual camera array, however, the Honor 10 has higher megapixel units comprising a 24MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP RGB sensor. The camera sensors further incorporate AI 2.0 technology that is claimed to recognize more than a 100 scenarios. Up front, it has a 24MP selfie camera that supports 3D facial recognition. The phone runs EMUI 8.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo and it is backed by a 3400mAh battery. The Honor 10 is exclusively available on e-commerce portal, Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 55,600)

If brand value matters to you the most, then Samsung’s latest flagship model, the Galaxy S9 is the best smartphone you can consider in the premium segment. Samsung didn’t change the design on its new flagship except relocating a few aspects (the fingerprint sensor now sits below the rear camera) but at least the company didn’t put the notch that Android OEMs are blatantly copying these days. The Samsung Galaxy S9 encased in glass has metal chassis and the bezels up front are slightly shaved off (1.2mm). It features a sharp 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display that has 2960 x 1440 pixels stretched across the front panel resulting in a pixel density of 570ppi. The curved edge-to-edge display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top for added protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features variable aperture (industry-first) that allows switching the camera’s aperture depending on the lighting condition The Samsung Galaxy S9 features variable aperture (industry-first) that allows switching the camera’s aperture depending on the lighting condition

The Samsung Galaxy S9 accommodates the in-house Exynos 9810 processor (Snapdragon 845 in the China and US market), which is capable enough to handle almost anything that you throw at the device. Another good element of the smartphone is its Variable aperture (industry-first) that allows switching the camera’s aperture depending on the lighting condition. The 12MP camera on the Galaxy S9 is capable of recording slow-mo videos at 960fps. The smartphone runs Android Oreo and packs a standard 3000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S9 has IP68 rated water and dust resistance which is missing on the OnePlus 6. But for a few added perks you need to spend extra money as well. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is available online for a price of Rs 55,600 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version.

LG V30+ (Rs 44,990)

When it comes to a smartphone’s appearance, LG is always looking to push its boundaries and bring something new for its audience. The LG V30+ is no different, and flaunts striking glass design with a polished metal rim. The phone has a subtle texture beneath the rear glass panel that shimmers when reflected to light. The sleek LG V30+ feature a tall 6-inch Quad HD+ 18:9 OLED Full Vision display that offers bright and vivid colours. The phone houses dual camera setup at the back, packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor. If you are more into shooting videos, the LG V30+ offers a Cine Video mode that adds cinematic effect to the videos with good dynamic range and punchy colours.

The LG V30+ flaunts striking glass design with a polished metal rim The LG V30+ flaunts striking glass design with a polished metal rim

Under its glass body sits Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, Snapdragon 835 that delivers smooth performance. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the OnePlus 6 has more RAM, it doesn’t have external storage support. On the LG V30+ however, you can add up to 2TB extra storage using a microSD card. The smartphone carries a 3300mAh battery and supports wireless charging and Quick Charge 3.0. The LG V30+ is available online for a price of Rs 44,990.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

The Nokia 7 Plus might not pack the powerful Snapdragon 845, or massive RAM/storage like the OnePlus 6 but the smartphone has some brilliant features underneath that is worth considering for a price under Rs 26,000. The phone is carved out of a single block of Series 6000 Aluminium, with a ceramic finish coating on top and copper highlights that surrounds the edges and sides of the device. It features a tall 6-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 403ppi pixel density. The Nokia 7 Plus binds Google’s Android One initiative offering a clutter-free, pure Android experience and two years of regular software updates.

The Nokia 7 Plus binds Google’s Android One initiative offering a clutter-free, pure Android experience and two years of regular software updates The Nokia 7 Plus binds Google’s Android One initiative offering a clutter-free, pure Android experience and two years of regular software updates

At the heart, the Nokia 7 Plus has Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, decent enough to handle heavy tasks throughout the day. Another marquee feature of the smartphone is its Carl Zeiss branded dual lens camera that comprises a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor. The dual camera sensors are accompanied by capable camera software that delivers good detailed images even in low light situation. Up front, it has a 16MP camera that accommodates Smart Pixel technology and manages to capture better selfies in dimly lit condition too. The phone packs a 3800mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nokia 7 Plus is available for a price of Rs 25,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB model.

OnePlus 5T (Rs 32,999)

If you prefer a smartphone that doesn’t flaunt the iPhone-X notch style but still offers a bright display with good build quality, you can pick OnePlus 6 predecessor, the OnePlus 5T. The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that provides bright and vivid colour reproduction. The display has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla 5 protection on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 paired with Adreno 540 for graphics rendition. Although the OnePlus 5T houses a near one-year-old SoC, the Snapdragon 835 is powerful enough to throttle graphic intensive games, and smoothly handle heavy tasks.

The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that provides bright and vivid colour reproduction The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that provides bright and vivid colour reproduction

The OnePlus 5T has dual camera sensors that are able to produce low light images with better colour vibrancy and brightness as compared to the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T runs Android Oreo and carries 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support. And let’s not forget, the phone is not even six months old yet. So if you are interested, pick one while the stocks last.

