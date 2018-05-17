Nokia X6: Top 5 alternatives in India – from Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Huawei P20 Lite

Nokia X6: What are your alternatives if it doesn’t come to India? Nokia X6: What are your alternatives if it doesn’t come to India?

Nokia X6 has been launched in China with Apple iPhone X like notch and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. It’s the first smartphone launched by HMD Global that has taken design cues from Apple’s tenth anniversary special iPhone X. What’s more, it’s also the company’s first smartphone to feature the same chipset as that of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India.

As for specifications rundown, the Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has 16MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal expandable storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and packs a 3,060mAh battery under the hood.

Priced at 1,299 yuan onwards (approximately Rs 13,810), Nokia X6 hasn’t been announced for the Indian market yet. In case you are thrilled by what it offers but cannot wait till the Nokia X6 is available in India (if at all), we have compiled a list of alternatives that you can choose from right away; ones that can give it a tough competition.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999 onwards)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Finding the Redmi Note 5 Pro in the list of Nokia X6 alternatives shouldn’t be surprising, and for obvious reasons. It runs on the same chipset and carries the same amount of RAM and native storage. Given the fact that Nokia X6 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage costs 1,699 yuan (approx. Rs 18,075) in China, it’s likely to be priced a little more than that in India. Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the same amount of RAM and storage capacity, similar camera specifications and higher capacity battery (4000 mAh). Hence, if it ever comes to finding an alternative for Nokia X6, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is worth considering if it is processing power that you care about more than an iPhone X-like display.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 10,999 onwards)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

If you want to save some more money, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 seems to have enough to be called a viable alternative for the Nokia X6. And for the same reason as that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset accompanied by Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. And guess what? Asus also has a new 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant coming up pretty soon for Rs 14,999. What’s more, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a bigger 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which delivers close to a day’s usage. Again, you will have to put up with a 18:9 display, but that’s a small trade-off for the significant amount of money you may end up saving.

Vivo V9 (Rs 22,990)

Vivo V9 Vivo V9

This may be surprising a little bit, but let me tell you that Vivo V9 has been among first few budget smartphones to feature Apple iPhone X-like notch above the display. So, if design is what matters to you, Vivo V9 isn’t a bad deal. It features a compact unibody that feels good to hold. But that’s not all. Vivo V9 also houses 16MP + 5MP dual cameras on the back, similar to Nokia X6. Up front, it has got a 24MP selfie camera, which is certainly better on-paper than what Nokia X6 has to offer. In terms of processing power, you will have to live with a generation old Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Vivo V9 costs Rs 22,990 in India.

Oppo F7 (Rs 21,990 onwards)

Speaking on phones with Apple iPhone X-like notch on the front reminds us of the Oppo F7! It has a similar notch right above the display. Oppo F7 starts at Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version and climbs all the way up to Rs 26,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It houses a single 16MP rear camera unlike the Nokia X6, but it has got a massive 25MP selfie camera that does have a few tricks up its sleeve. You should read our previous story to know more about what it’s capable of. It is powered by a more than decent Mediatek P60 SoC.

Huawei P20 Lite (Rs 19,999)

Huawei P20 Lite

Design is primarily why we decided to include the Huawei P20 Lite in this list. Secondly, it costs Rs 19,999, which could be somewhat close to what HMD Global is likely to sell the Nokia X6 in India for (if they decide to launch the handset here, of course). Huawei P20 Lite has 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras while on the front, it houses a 16MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls. It’s powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset and 4GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd