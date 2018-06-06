Moto G6 Vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: A quick comparison

The Moto G6 directly competes with popular Chinese brand Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone, Redmi Note 5 Pro The Moto G6 directly competes with popular Chinese brand Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone, Redmi Note 5 Pro

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched its latest mid-range smartphones, the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. The company announced the base version of the Moto G6 for a price starting at Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM variant of the phone comes for Rs 15,999.

The Moto G6 packs decent aspects underneath its shiny 3D contoured glass back that includes dual rear cameras, a tall full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. But considering its price, there are a few tough rivals in the Indian smartphone market that will undercut the Moto G6’s spot in the mid-range segment. The phone that instantly pops up in the mind is Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro that comes for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. In this article, we have compared the specifications and features of Moto G6 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro on five key parameters. Let’s have a look.

Moto G6 Vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Design and Display

The Moto G6 flaunts a 3D contoured glass design with curved edges and aluminium frame. The smartphone has dial shaped slightly protruding camera lens at the back similar to the one seen in the Moto X4. The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the Home button.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro meanwhile has a metal body with antenna bands made out of plastic. Xiaomi changed the aesthetics on this smartphone with vertically stacked camera at the top left corner at the back. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first from the company’s shelf to come with 18:9 form factor. The bezels on the phone were significantly reduced compared to other Xiaomi smartphones. Unlike the Moto G6, it has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear panel.

Coming to the display, the Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch full HD+ 18:9 display having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Notably, the Moto G6 is the first smartphone from Motorola to embrace 18:9 front panel. The front fascia has changed as well and the Moto G6 now boasts a display carved in an elongated body. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 added protection to save the screen from scratches.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also flaunts 18:9 display like the Moto G6. However, the screen size on this phone is slightly taller than the new Moto smartphone. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch LCD display. The panel has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels too.

Moto G6 Vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Processing Hardware and storage

The Moto G6 is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The octa-core CPU is clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card.

Coming to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the smartphone wins over the all-new Moto G6 in terms of processing hardware. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s more powerful SoC Snapdragon 636. While the mid-tier Snapdragon 450 underneath the Moto G6 glass body manages to deliver smooth performance with light usage, the Snapdragon 636 has a bit more muscle to tackle heavy usage. The chipset on the Redmi Note 5 Pro is paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB expandable storage.

Moto G6 Vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera

The Moto G6 boasts dual rear cameras comprising a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP RGB lens. The smartphone offers decent colour reproduction with reds slightly saturated. The camera app provides Portrait mode and face filters. There is a spot colour option as well that allows one to select a colour and keep the rest of the elements in the frame black and white. Further, Google Lens is also integrated on the stock camera app, and it provides landmark recognition and smart text selection. The camera on the Moto G6 however, doesn’t offer Pro mode to tweak camera settings which means you will have to live with the Auto mode. Up front, it has an 8MP camera with soft-LED flash support.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro features similar dual camera setup at back like the Moto G6 with a 12MP and 5MP sensor combination. The secondary sensor is meant to add depth to the image captured. The cameras on the Redmi Note 5 Pro produce quite vivid coloured photos with good details in good light conditions. Up front, it has a big 20MP sensor that offers soft-LED flash support for better clicks in dimly lit condition.

Moto G6 Vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Software

The software is another major aspect that needs to be considered while picking up a phone. Many smartphones come with their company’s respective proprietary skin layered on Android OS to offer a different UI experience. However, at times it rather makes it confusing and takes time on the user’s end to adapt to it.

The perk of having the Moto G6, in this case, is its stock Android OS build. The phone runs Android Oreo right out-of-the-box with clean UI. The phone, however, comes with a few bloatware that you can’t uninstall. The Redmi Note 5 Pro gets pulled down against the Moto G6 on the software front. The phone still runs Android Nougat based on custom MIUI 9 ROM. Although Xiaomi managed to offer a simplistic and slightly modified UI with the MIUI 9, Android Nougat is still a disappointment in that matter.

Moto G6 Vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Battery

As for the battery capacity, the Moto G6 packs a decent 3000mAh battery that will easily last a day even under standard usage. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro meanwhile, is powered by a 4000mAh battery that last well over a day under similar usage. The Moto G6 bundles a 15W Turbo Power Charger offering quick charge of the phone in a few minutes. Further, the Moto G6 has USB Type-C port for charging, unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro that has an older Micro-USB port drilled at the base.

Bottom line, the Moto G6 takes advantage over the Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design, quick charge support and pure Android experience. However, grabbing the Redmi Note 5 Pro becomes a sensible decision for those who prefer a good display, better processing power and good battery backup.

