Moto G6: Top five competitors in the mid-range segment in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola has unveiled its latest smartphones in the Moto G series, the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India today. The smartphones are priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the Moto G6 and Rs 11,999 for the G6 Play.

The Moto G6 features dual rear cameras having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It has a 5.7″ full HD+ screen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics. Talking about the design, the Moto G6 flaunts a 3D contoured glass design similar to what we saw on the Moto X4. The phone has a dial shaped protruded camera ring. The Moto G6 comes in two RAM/storage configurations – 3GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs 13,999) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Rs 15,999). It has a battery backup of 3000mAh and comes with Turbo Power charging support.

Considering the price and the specification sheet, the Moto G6 will go up against some tough competitors in the Indian smartphone market. Here’s the list.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [4GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 14,999)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is cited to be an all-rounder in the mid-range segment. The device is the first in the industry to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, a powerful processor designed for mid-range smartphones. Courtesy of eight Kyro 260 CPU cores, the chipset manages to deliver up to 40% higher performance than the previous iteration, Snapdragon 630. The phone sports an elongated 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution for better media consumption. In terms of optics, it includes dual rear cameras having a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors. At the front, it has a 20MP front-facing camera with LED selfie light support. The Redmi Note 5 Pro pegs a huge 4000mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with an Oreo update round the corner.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 [6GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 14,999)

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the first handset from Asus smartphone shelf to offer clutter-free stock Android experience. The phone comes with ‘vanilla Android’ skin running Android Oreo. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset, the same mobile platform found on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The octa-core processor is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for smooth graphics rendition. As for the display, it features a tall 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel. The screen offers decent colour reproduction with good contrast. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has dual rear cameras having a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens which are stacked vertically. It carries a mammoth size 5000mAh battery. The phone comes for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 12,999.

Oppo Realme 1 [6GB RAM+128GB storage] (Rs 13,990)

Realme’s first smartphone, Oppo Realme 1 came with a striking design and decent specifications. The new Realme smartphone is carved out of fibre-glass and has glossy diamond effect that makes the phone look premium. The Realme 1 features an elongated 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The smartphone features a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP camera that incorporates AI Beauty 2.0 technology offering 296-point facial recognition. The phone further offers AR stickers available both on the front and rear optics. The Realme runs ColorOS 5.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo and packs 3410mAh battery. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but supports Face Unlock feature. The Realme 1 comes for a price of Rs 13,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model.

Honor 7X [4GB RAM+32GB storage] (Rs 12,999)

The Honor 7X is another smartphone with a mid-range price that comes with decent offerings. It is encased in a metal body and has a sturdy build. Further, it has matte finish that adds a premium look to it. The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 octa-core processor paired with Mali T830 GPU. Further, the Honor 7X carries dual camera units with 16MP+2MP sensors, similar to the ones found on the Huawei P20 Lite. It has an 8MP front-facing camera. It features a 5.93-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Honor recently started rolling out Android Oreo update for the Honor 7X. The phone has a battery capacity of 3340mAh and supports 4G LTE. The Honor 7X is listed for a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage version.

Samsung J6 [Rs 13,990]

If brand comes first while picking a smartphone, you can opt for mid-range Samsung smartphone from the J-series, the Samsung J6. The phone features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution. The display has a pixel density of 294ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz and paired with Mali-T83 MPI GPU. It has a 13MP rear camera that comes with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash support.

At the front it has an 8MP camera sensor that comes with LED flash support. The front camera offers AR emoji as well. The smartphone runs Android Oreo and carries a decent 3000mAh battery. It has an expandable storage support of up to 128GB (via microSD card). The Samsung J6 comes for a price of Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model.

