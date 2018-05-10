Mother’s day Gift ideas: Smartphones and accessories for your mom

These techie presents may not just help you show your love and appreciation on her Special Day, but also make her a bit tech savvy as they aren’t too hard to operate These techie presents may not just help you show your love and appreciation on her Special Day, but also make her a bit tech savvy as they aren’t too hard to operate

Mother’s day is just around the corner and most of you must have started abrading brick and mortar stores and online space as well to find the perfect gift for your mother. Picking the best gift for your mom can be tricky and if you are in a befuddled situation about what to pick, let us help you with a bunch of gifts that you can buy and shower some tech love on your mother. Moms are generally not the ones to love tech straight away (I am talking about the traditional ones and not new-age moms), and hence you have to be very careful when choosing a gadget for her. We believe these techie presents may not just help you show your love and appreciation on her Special Day, but also make her a bit tech savvy as they aren’t too hard to operate.

Smartphones

Smartphones these days have become an ideal present for your loved ones. While phones (feature phones) earlier were meant only to make or receive calls and send some texts, smartphones now come with advanced functionality some of which is sure to confuse your mom. Of course, there are endless number of devices, some carved with finesse while others boast powerful hardware, but your mom might love a device that’s easy to use with minimal features rather than these complex beasts.

If you are thinking of getting a smartphone for your mom we would recommend looking a handset that is reliable and easy to use. Android One powered smartphone or the one with near stock Android can be a good pick given these handsets are generally bloatware-free with an easy to adapt user interface. Companies like Motorola, HMD Global have some of the best offerings in this segment. The Nokia 6 2018 edition is a part of Google’s Android One initiative. The benefit of an Android One powered smartphone is its pure Android experience and timely OS and security updates. Another perk being the camera that features Carl Zeiss optics. In case your mom likes to snap pictures, the phone is sure to bring a smile on her face. You can buy the Nokia 6 (2018) for a price of Rs 16,999.

We always want to give the best ever present to our mom, but budgets can limit us in getting that precious gift for her. If you are in such situation, these handsets might just save your day, courtesy of their decent features and affordable price. The Moto G5s and 10.or G, both are budget smartphones that offer near stock Android experience, decent display and camera. The battery backup is good as well. A bonus point of buying the Moto G5s is that it has built-in FM Radio, which means your mom can tune in to her favourite radio channel whenever she wants. The Moto G5s (4GB RAM/32GB storage) and 10.or G (4GB RAM/64GB storage) are available at a price tag of Rs 9,999.

Do spend some time in introducing her to the key features of her new device.

Mobile covers

In case you have already gifted a handset but somehow forgot to buy a mobile case then why not get one for your mom this year. Mobile cases are essential to save your phone from occasional drops and scratches. It will also help in providing a good grip on the phone if it has a slippery body. There are a variety of mobile cases available online that you can choose from. Look for one that’s sturdy and elegant at the same time. Not sure she will enjoy using an Avengers case that you have been eyeing. So choose wisely.

Headphones

After a tiring day, your mom needs some relaxation. A good pair of headphones, in this case, can help to soothe her mind and body. Over the ear headphone can be an ideal option because of its comfortable fit and good sound. Moms are generally not comfortable with in-ear phones. Some of these headphones don’t come for a hefty price and can help you save some money to buy flowers for your mom. You can pick Sony’s foldable MDR-ZX110A On-Ear stereo headphone which is available online for Rs 631. This headphone offers clear sound and pressure relieving earpads that sit comfortably on the ear. If you want a headphone that has dynamic stereo and can spend more than a 1000 Rupees, then Sennheiser HD 180 over-ear headphone can be a good option for Rs 1490. This headphone delivers good bass and isolates outside noise well.

Bluetooth speakers

If your mom likes to start her day with good music but is not too fond of headphones, you can pick a Bluetooth speaker instead. These portable wireless speakers are easy to carry anywhere and offer crisp sound. There are loads of Bluetooth speakers available that come with decent sound and good bass. The HP Mini 300 Bluetooth speaker promises up to 8 hours of playtime. This small HP speaker has a built-in microphone that allows switching between audio and phone to receive calls via Bluetooth. Available in three colour options, the HP Mini 300 Bluetooth speaker comes for a price starting at Rs 1150. If you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker with more colour options, crisp sound and are willing to spend more than a 1000 Rupees then you can choose the JBL Go Portable Wireless speaker which is available for a cost of Rs 1,799. The speaker is compatible with Android and iOS devices and offers up to five hours of playback time.

Power banks

Smartphones these days (some of them) peg huge-sized battery that helps to run the device throughout the day without any hiccup. But while this beefy battery packed smartphones manage to handle heavy usage and survive for more than a day, our dear moms usually forget to plug in the device all because she was busy putting your socks in the closet, preparing a meal for you and arranging those important files scattered on your dust filled table.

Power banks can come in handy in to save the phone battery from running dry in case she steps out without enough charge on her phone. If you are planning to gift one, then you can purchase Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i which comes for Rs 899. This lightweight portable powerhouse offers two days’ worth fast charge and can easily fit in her purse too.

So go ahead and empower your mom with the power of tech with one of these gifts from the mobile ecosystem.

