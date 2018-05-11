Mother’s day gift ideas: Part 2 – Useful gadgets under Rs 3000

Rather than gifting something too clichéd, pick a smart gift this Mother’s day that will help freshen her mood and even make her stay fit Rather than gifting something too clichéd, pick a smart gift this Mother’s day that will help freshen her mood and even make her stay fit

Our moms deserve the best gift for all the hard work they do all through the year. And since the Special Day (besides their birthday) comes just once in a year, rather than gifting something too clichéd, pick a smart gift that will help freshen her mood and even make her stay fit. We have listed some useful gadgets from the tech space that can make her life better in some way. These gifts are handy and easily comes for a cost of not more than 3000 Rupees.

Fitness tracker (Rs 2,200)

We all want our loved ones to stay healthy and active. But while our mom endures the hard work to keep us physically fit she often neglects her own health. This year let’s make the day special and gift her a fitness tracker. The fitness tracker is an effective tool to make her stay active throughout the day. This wearable reminds one to go for a small walk, monitors heart rate, shows the amount of calories burned and even tracks the sleeping patterns. You can buy the Honor Band 3 activity tracker which is available for Rs 2,200 online.

The fitness band is water resistant (up to 50 metres) and offers up to 30 days battery backup. The Honor Band 3 has heart rate monitoring technology and notifies you of incoming texts and calls too. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. You can also opt for the Honor Band A2 for roughly the same price. It has a slightly bigger display and added features like keeping offline record of workout data if the band is not connected to any device. Though it is splash resistant, you can’t take it for a swim with you.

Jio Phone (Rs 1,500)

When a smartphone can be pocketed for a price of Rs 3000, why bother with a feature phone, you may ask. Well, if your mom likes to chatter with her friends, then picking the Jio Phone for the half the price would be more sensible than investing in a very basic smartphone. The Jio phone comes for a price of Rs 1500, a security deposit which is refundable after three years. You can get her a Jio pack of Rs 49 that offers unlimited calling, 1GB of 4G data for a validity period of 28 days. For that price, you can gift a handset which can easily fit in her palm and brings along cheap recharge packs giving her an easy way to share thousands of stories the entire day.

Chromecast (Rs 2,999)

Chromecast is another good option that you can gift your mom this Mother’s day. The day’s long haul makes everyone lethargic and our mom is no exception. Chromecast can help make it easier for your mom to access video by using her smartphone as a remote control. This small device requires to be plugged into the TV’s HDMI port and is powered by a USB cable. A simple tool to stream video content, the Chromecast removes the burden of searching for the TV remote and lets you use your phone to cast videos right on to your TV. The Google Chromecast 2 has a MOP of Rs 3,399 but can easily be found online for Rs 2,999.

Waterproof Bluetooth speaker (Rs 2,400)

There are several Bluetooth speakers available in the market, but not every speaker will equally fit in with our mom’s needs. In case your mom likes to tune in to some music on her phone while preparing a meal in the kitchen, buy her a waterproof Bluetooth speaker and save her phone from any accidental spill. If you are looking for a good waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you can pick the boAt Stone 700 Water-proof and Shock-proof Wireless Portable Speaker. The water and dust proof wireless speaker offer up to 8 hours playtime on a single charge. It comes with built-in microphone for hands-free calling and provides 360-degree high definition sound. The boAt wireless waterproof speaker is available for a price of Rs 2400.

Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil diffuser with LED light (Rs 2,490)

After a long and hectic day, we all need a bit of alleviation. Essential oil can help lighten up the mood, feel refreshed and even improve sleep. An Ultrasonic Aroma essential oil diffuser can be a good gift that you can give your mom to help put her in relax mode and relieve stress. The URPOWER 3 in 1 Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser and Cool Mist Humidifier which comes with LED light is available for Rs 2,490. You can also adjust the light between bright and dim modes. It also claims to neutralize harmful ions and prevents stale air and allergens from circulating in the room.

