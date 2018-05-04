Mi 4A 32 Smart TV: Top five 32-inch Smart TV alternatives under Rs 20,000

The all-new Xiaomi Smart TV, Mi TV 4A 32-inch (1366 x 768 pixel resolution) is available at an affordable price of Rs 13,999 The all-new Xiaomi Smart TV, Mi TV 4A 32-inch (1366 x 768 pixel resolution) is available at an affordable price of Rs 13,999

The demand for Smart TVs has risen and a bulk of them have filled the space in brick and mortar stores and online as well. Some of these products are gaining ground because of their affordability and easy access to online video content. While 4K Ultra HD and HDR TV sales continue to rise slowly, users have now embraced Smart TVs well courtesy of the system equipped with an Ethernet port and built-in Wi-Fi support that makes it convenient to stream online content on a big screen at home.

While Smart TVs are designed with simple interface to help you access content easily, different manufacturers incorporate different operating systems offering unique features and tag different prices. The popular Chinese brand, Xiaomi recently launched its affordable Smart TV, the Mi TV 4A 32 for a price of Rs 13,999. The smart TV features a 32-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angles. The Mi 4A Smart TV employs PatchWall, an AI-enabled TV system that categorises content and makes recommendations based on user preference.

The Smart TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and paired with 1GB RAM. It comes with 8GB in-built storage. The Mi TV 4A has support for MPEG1/2/4, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3 x HDMI out, 2 USB ports and comes with Ethernet, S/PDIF connectors too. The all-new Mi TV 4A is available for pre-order via the company’s official website mi.com. While Xiaomi’s flash sale model has disappointed many users with stocks running out within seconds, the company has set the pre-order to avoid the hedge of waiting for the next flash sale. But in case you are tired clutching at flash sale and don’t want to wait that long to buy one, here is a list of alternatives that you can look at

Thomson LED Smart TV B9 80cm 32” (Rs 13,499)

Thomson, the company owned by France-based Technicolor, introduced the Thomson LED Smart TV B9 32” in April this year in India. This Smart TV available exclusively on Flipkart is priced at Rs 13,499. It features a 32-inch LED HD-Ready display having 1366 x 768 pixel resolution. The Thomson LED Smart TV B9 has 450 nits brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a Cortex-A53 processor paired with a Mali T720MP2 GPU. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB inbuilt storage.

The Smart TV has a total audio output of 20W and includes- RF input, 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. It has 3.5mm headphone jack and one SD card slot. The LED Smart TV B9 support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. Like the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, this Thomson Smart TV too follows a flash sale model. The Thomson LED Smart TV’s next sale will be up on May 10 at 12 noon.

Micromax 81cm HD Ready LED Smart TV (CanvasS2) 32” (Rs 16,999)

The Micromax 81cm HD Ready LED Smart TV (CanvasS2) 32” comes with similar specifications like the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A. This Smart TV features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and has refresh rate of 60Hz. It has 178-degree viewing angle and 250 nits brightness. This Smart TV comes with Wi-Fi built-in however it doesn’t have an Ethernet port.

Connectivity features include- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 RF Input. It has a total audio output of 20W. Other features of the Micromax HD Ready LED Smart TV (CanvasS2) include Smartphone connect, SmartShare, Wi-Fi direct, Display mirroring, MHL and Future Ready. The Smart TV is available on Flipkart for Rs 16,999.

Mitashi 80.01cm HD Ready LED Smart TV [MiDE032v02 HS] (Rs 15,999)

This Android Smart TV from Mitashi features a 31.5-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The Smart TV has a contrast ratio of 4000:1 and 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by dual-core 1.5GHz processor paired with 1GB RAM. It has an internal storage of 8GB.

The Mitashi 80.01cm HD Ready LED Smart TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi support and Ethernet port. Other ports on this Smart TV include- 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It has a total speaker output of 20W. This Mitashi Smart TV is available for purchase for Rs 15,999.

Vu 80cm HD Ready LED Smart TV 32” [32D6475_HD smart] (Rs 16,999)

The Vu Smart TV with a piano black finish offers similar aspects to that of the Mi TV 4A. It comes with an HD Ready LED display (1366 x 768 pixel resolution) with 1:1 Pixel Mapping, backlight control, local dimming and digital noise reduction. It has built-in Wi-Fi support and includes Ethernet port. It bundles smart features like- App store, Netflix, Internet television (IPTV).

Ports on the Vu Smart TV include- 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB and 2 RF Input. It comes with Dolby Digital sound technology and has a total speaker output of 20W. Vu 80cm HD Ready LED Smart TV 32” is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 16,999.

Kodak 80cm HD Ready LED Smart TV [32HDXSMART] (Rs 14,999)

This Kodak Smart TV flaunts a similar specification sheet as the other TVs mentioned in this list. It sports HD Ready LED display and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Kodak HD Ready LED Smart TV [32HDXSMART] has an anti-glare panel. The Smart TV comes preloaded with apps like YouTube and Netflix. It is powered by ARM CortexA7 processor and offers 1GB RAM. It has 8GB of inbuilt storage.

The Kodak HD Ready LED Smart TV [32HDXSMART] has an anti-glare panelThis Smart TV built on Android OS supports all major apps. Connectivity features include 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x Ethernet port. It sports two speakers and has a total audio output of 20W. The HD Ready LED Smart TV [32HDXSMART] is available for a price of Rs 14,999.

If you already own a non-smart TV that you purchased not too long ago, don’t worry. You don’t have to look for a buyer for the same right away. Simply purchase an Amazon Fire TV stick or a Chromecast 2 dongle, plug it into the TV’s HDMI port and watch it transform into a Smart TV.

