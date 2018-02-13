How to know if you have been blocked you on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

whatsapp, facebook, instagram, valentine’s day whatsapp, facebook, instagram, valentine’s day

Valentine’s day is finally here! But it may not necessarily save you from suffering an awful heartbreak (or maybe you are already suffering given that you have decided to read this article). And since youngsters are already moving past Facebook, features like WhatsApp or Instagram stories have become the new avenues to express your love–so what if it disappears in 24 hours (pun intended).

Breakups don’t always come wearing a warning sign. Sometimes, they seem more like a crossword, which you need to solve. On this Valentine’s day, here are some valuable tips to help you understand if your assumed Valentine has blocked you on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Some of you may already know what happens when someone blocks you on these apps and services. But to be doubly sure, it’s important to know everything in and out. Right?

WhatsApp

Starting with WhatsApp, in case someone has blocked you, you’ll no longer see his/her last seen or online status. You won’t see the profile picture of someone who has blocked you either. Any messages sent to someone who has blocked you will show one check mark. Last but not least, none of your WhatsApp audio or video calls will go through. So, these are just a few basic indications that someone has blocked you on WhatsApp.

A word of caution – all of the above may occur even if the person hasn’t blocked you and is genuinely out of any kind of data network. So don’t jump to conclusions and pick a fight causing the person to actually block you in the future.

Instagram

First and foremost, don’t expect any kind of notification from Instagram that someone has blocked you. But if someone has, you can’t view their posts, profile or stories. All your previous message history shall cease to exist. Another simple technique you can try is locating that person’s profile from another account. If that work, that might be the beginning of the end of your story. This is something you can also do with regards to WhatsApp number and Facebook profile.

Facebook

On Facebook, things get pretty much easier and straightforward. If someone blocks you on Facebook, neither of you can locate or message each other. All the existing comments from someone who has blocked you will disappear. If you aren’t able to search for that special someone in case he or she has blocked you, you can try searching for that profile from another Facebook account. If you successfully manage to do that, the writing is on the wall (figuratively, of course)!

So even if you discover that you have been blocked on multiple social platforms, it’s not the end of the world for you. Maybe you can try some old-school methods of communication like a simple phone call to understand the reason behind it. Or simply try a new social network. :lol: