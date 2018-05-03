Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Comparing prepaid plans with 3.5GB or more daily 4G data (May 2018)

For some data-savvy users, cost factor may be secondary as long as they get ample high-speed data daily. These Jio, Vodafone and Airtel plans are ideal for such users. For some data-savvy users, cost factor may be secondary as long as they get ample high-speed data daily. These Jio, Vodafone and Airtel plans are ideal for such users.

Among the leading mobile network operators in India, players such as Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are the prominent ones. And why wouldn’t they be? All of them cater to significant amount of user base passing several benefits along the way, which often becomes challenging for their competitors to cope with. In that case, the only factor that draws a line in between is the cost – something users have to bear in mind all the time in order to benefit from uninterrupted services.

For some data-savvy users though, cost factor may be secondary as long as they get ample high-speed data daily. With that in mind, we’ve listed some of the best prepaid plans available out there that offer more than 3.5GB of 4G data per day:

Vodafone Rs 549 / Rs 799 plans

Starting with a Vodafone Rs 549 plan, it provides 98GB of high-speed 4G data. The plan is valid for 28 days. As a result, it has the daily FUP data limit of 3.5GB. Additionally, it also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Vodafone Rs 799 plan, on the other hand, has more or less the same benefits and validity, except for the daily FUP limit. It allows users to consume up to 4.5GB data per day. Meaning, users get up to 126GB of 4G data in 28 days. But for some reason, these two plans don’t include free SMS as we are used to in most prepaid plans.

A simple cost per GB calculation throws up figures of Rs 5.60 per GB and Rs 6.34 per GB of data respectively for Rs 549 and Rs 799 plans.

Jio Rs 509 / Rs 799 plans

Jio has a couple of prepaid plans offering up to 5GB of 4G data per day. Jio Rs 509 plan has 112GB high-speed data to offer. But it has a daily FUP limit of 4GB. Meanwhile, Jio Rs 799 plan is all about offering 140GB data with a daily cap of 5GB. Both the plans are valid for 28 days. Once you cross your daily FUP limit, data speed will come down to 64kbps. It also offers free calls, 100 SMS per day and unlimited access to popular Jio apps and services.

Per GB cost of data here stands at Rs 4.54 and Rs 5.71 for Rs 509 and Rs 799 plans respectively.

To my surprise, Airtel no longer has any prepaid plan that offers more than 3GB data per day. As mentioned in our previous story, Airtel 3GB daily data plan costs Rs 349. But again, it has a validity of only 28 days.

So all said and done, Jio Rs 509 plan offers the best cost per GB benefit in this segment.

We did mention at the start that these plans are mainly for those who are concerned about more data and not as much about cost. However, if you want the best of both worlds, Vodafone has a plan that offers 3GB daily data and costs Rs 569. However, it has a longer validity of 84 days, which is far better value for money than Vodafone Rs 549 plan.

To put things in numbers, since Rs 569 plan offers up to 252GB data, the cost of data is amazingly low at Rs 2.26 per GB, thus making it by far the best value for money plan available currently, if you can live with 3GB high speed data per day. For more details, you should read our previous comparison.

