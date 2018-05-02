Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone 3GB daily 4G data plans: Free calls, SMS and other benefits compared

Vodafone might have something to beat Airtel and Jio in a 3GB daily data segment, courtesy of Jio Rs 299 Vs Airtel/Vodafone Rs 349 Vs Vodafone Rs 569 plans. Vodafone might have something to beat Airtel and Jio in a 3GB daily data segment, courtesy of Jio Rs 299 Vs Airtel/Vodafone Rs 349 Vs Vodafone Rs 569 plans.

In the never-ending battle among mobile network operators, the company that provides maximum benefits at minimum cost has the advantage. With that in mind, we decided to compare a handful of prepaid plans that offer 3GB daily data plans from three major operators. If you want to know which plan is better value for money, here is our comparison:

Jio Rs 299 Vs Airtel Rs 349 Vs Vodafone Rs 349

Jio Rs 299 plan provides 84GB of high-speed 4G data with a validity of 28 days. But since the plan has a daily FUP limit of 3GB, users end up surfing the internet at the connectivity speed of 64kbps if they exceed the limit. However, if your data consumption is not excessive (like in my case), you are unlikely to cross that daily limit.

I have been using Jio Rs 299 plan for quite a while. But I consume data only when I’m travelling to office in the morning and on my way back to home in the evening. Yes, I do have Wi-Fi connectivity at both my office and home, which is why my cellular data consumption is often at the lower end. But apart from that, there are some other benefits as well.

Jio Rs 299 plan provides free, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) as well as 100 SMS per day. Last but not the least, the plan also includes unrestricted access to other Jio apps and services. Now, let’s take a look at how Jio’s 3GB daily data plan compares with the likes of Airtel and Vodafone.

Both Airtel and Vodafone have a similar plan with 3GB daily data for 28 days. However, both of them cost Rs 349, resulting in Rs 50 more than Jio Rs 299 plan with similar benefits and validity. Just to reiterate, both Airtel and Vodafone offer free voice calls including local, STD and roaming. They also offer 100 SMS per day.

Looking at the above comparison, it’s a no-brainer than Jio Rs 299 plan wins hands down. It not only provides the same amount of data at less cost than its competitors but some extra benefits like unrestricted access to other Jio apps and services. So, we can safely conclude that Jio Rs 299 offers the best value for money if 3GB daily data is what you are looking for.

But hold on! There’s more to the story. Vodafone might have just pulled out an ace from the pack. Both Jio and Airtel currently have 3GB daily data plans with a validity of only 28 days and not higher. That’s exactly where Vodafone Rs 569 plan seems to have an edge.

Vodafone Rs 569 plan

In comparison, Vodafone Rs 569 plan is the only option for those who prefer 3GB daily data plan with more than 28 days of validity. It’s a newly announced plan that has pretty much the same benefits compared to all other plans we have discussed here i.e., free voice calls and 100 SMS per day, but for a significantly longer validity of 84 days. Mathematically speaking, one would end up paying Rs 897 for 84 days if you opt for the Rs 299 plan thrice. The figure goes up to Rs 1047 for Airtel.

Needless to say, Vodafone Rs 569 plan offers far better value for money and takes the crown in this segment. Well, at least for now. We won’t be surprised if the competition strikes back in a matter of days.

