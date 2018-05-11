Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan compared to Airtel Infinity and Vodafone RED plans

Jio’s latest monthly rental plan of Rs 199 offers 25GB of high-speed 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day Jio’s latest monthly rental plan of Rs 199 offers 25GB of high-speed 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day

After disrupting India’s telecom industry with unimaginably affordable prepaid plans across the country, Reliance Jio is all set to revolutionise the postpaid segment. With their new entry-level Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, Jio seems to have locked down a new target: Postpaid users. Jio’s newly announced postpaid plan is by far the most affordable one with regards to a competition with other major telcos like Airtel and Vodafone.

What amazes us the most is once again, Airtel and Vodafone have waited this long to let Jio take the lead in the postpaid segment, instead of getting there first when they still had a chance and enough time. One way or the other, they ought to do something about it, not only to compete with Jio but also saving their own postpaid customers some money and providing better benefits.

For now, let’s see how Jio’s Rs 199 postpaid plan compares with the likes of Airtel and Vodafone:

Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan

Jio’s latest monthly rental plan costs Rs 199 + GST. In return, you get 25GB of high-speed 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day. Jio hasn’t mentioned anything about data carry forward. Additionally, it lets you benefit from pre-activated international (ISD) calls starting at 50 paise per minutes. Similar to prepaid plans, Jio Rs 199 postpaid bundles a free subscription to all Jio apps like JioTV and JioMusic.

Airtel Infinity Rs 399 postpaid plan

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Infinity monthly rental plans start at Rs 399. Similar to Jio Rs 199 plan, Airtel’s plan has free voice calling benefits pertaining to local, STD and roaming. However, the amount of 4G data is limited to 20GB unlike Jio’s, however, your unused data gets carried forward till the accumulated data reached 200GB. ISD calling isn’t pre-activated here which is not necessarily a bad thing. Airtel Rs 399 plan includes free Airtel Wynk Music subscription and daily 100 SMS.

If you opt for Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan, you also benefit from free Amazon Prime and Airtel TV subscriptions, in addition to Airtel’s handset protection insurance. And of course, you get 40GB monthly data with a carry forward option.

Vodafone RED Rs 399 postpaid plan

Last but not least, Vodafone RED’s entry-level monthly rental plan costs same as Airtel’s. But unlike Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Rs 399 plan doesn’t include free SMS. All other benefits like unlimited voice calls and (20GB) 4G data remain the same. Similar to Airtel, Vodafone Rs 399 plan doesn’t come pre-activated with ISD calling.

Now, time for the result of this comparison: As we said at the beginning of this article, sure, Jio Rs 199 is by far the least expensive plan compared to Airtel and Vodafone. At the same time, Jio also provides 5GB extra data, which is great. Although we can safely conclude for now that Jio is a clear winner in this comparison, it remains to be seen whether Jio brings some new benefits to other, high-end plans too. It will also be interesting to see how the other operators react to this new challenge.

