IPL 2018: How to play Dream11 Fantasy Cricket game and earn money

Getting started with Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest is fairly simple. If you want to play without having money involved, you can participate in practice matches as well. Getting started with Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest is fairly simple. If you want to play without having money involved, you can participate in practice matches as well.

The craze about IPL 2018 is at its peak, and one thing that spices up the excitement to a whole new level has to be Fantasy Cricket, courtesy of apps like Dream11 app for Android, iOS and web. In case you are unaware of the concept of Dream11 and Fantasy Cricket as a whole, we would recommend you to read our previous story.

Previously, we explained how you can set up a Dream11 account and complete verification by submitting PAN card and bank account details, which is mandatory to withdraw your wallet money into your bank account. Now, it is time to create your Fantasy XI and talk about the rules you need to know for scoring some points.

How to join your first Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest

Getting started with Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest is fairly simple. If you want to play without having money involved, you can participate in practice matches as well.

Step 1: Log into your Dream11 account and select any of the upcoming matches from the current or upcoming cricket tournaments. Before you proceed towards creating your Fantasy XI team, keep in mind that your knowledge, expertise and judgement about the actual game and players will play a key role in scoring points.

You need to pick at least 1 wicket keeper, between 3 to 5 batsmen, 1 to 3 all-rounders and 3 to 5 bowlers, all within a budget of 100 credits. You need to pick at least 1 wicket keeper, between 3 to 5 batsmen, 1 to 3 all-rounders and 3 to 5 bowlers, all within a budget of 100 credits.

Step 2: Time to create your team within a budget of 100 credits! Select a game and click the option ‘Create Team’ at the bottom left corner. You need to pick at least 1 wicket keeper, between 3 to 5 batsmen, 1 to 3 all-rounders and 3 to 5 bowlers, all within a budget of 100 credits. The different combinations are listed there. You can pick what you think is best for the particular match.

Your ultimate aim should be to earn more than what you paid while entering the contest. Your ultimate aim should be to earn more than what you paid while entering the contest.

Step 3: You need to select your team’s and Captain and Vice Captain. Your Captain gets two times the points scored by him in the actual game. Your Vice Captain, on the other hand, gets one and a half times the points.

Your player can score negative points too. So be careful of whom you pick and your team composition. Your player can score negative points too. So be careful of whom you pick and your team composition.

Step 4: You can create up to 5 teams to participate in a single game. You can join multiple contests with the teams you have created. You can either participate in cash contests or practice ones as I mentioned before. Every available cash contest demands an entry-fee to join in. Your ultimate aim should be to earn more than what you paid while entering the contest.

You earn points as per the chart below. Mind you, your player can score negative points too. So be careful of whom you pick and your team composition.

You can create up to 5 teams to participate in a single game. You can join multiple contests with the teams you have created. You can create up to 5 teams to participate in a single game. You can join multiple contests with the teams you have created.

You need to select your team’s and Captain and Vice Captain. Your Captain gets two times the points scored by him in the actual game. You need to select your team’s and Captain and Vice Captain. Your Captain gets two times the points scored by him in the actual game.

All contests close one hour prior to the commencement of the actual game. So be sure to get there on time and pick your teams wisely.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd