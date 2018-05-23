Idea Rs 499 prepaid plan: Here is how it compares with Airtel, Jio and Vodafone offerings

Idea Rs 499 Vs Jio Rs 498 Vs Airtel Rs 499 Vs Vodafone Rs 511: Who offers the best benefits and value? Idea Rs 499 Vs Jio Rs 498 Vs Airtel Rs 499 Vs Vodafone Rs 511: Who offers the best benefits and value?

News about Idea’s new Rs 499 plan has been doing the rounds. The plan provides benefits like 2GB daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Since Idea Rs 499 plan has a validity of 82 days, users end up availing total 164GB of high-speed data with cost per GB of Rs 3.04. In this article, we take a look at how the Idea Rs 499 plan compares with similar plans offered by other major telcos like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Jio Rs 448 / Rs 498

Idea Rs 499 plan competes directly with Jio Rs 498 prepaid plan, which has similar benefits to offer i.e., 2GB daily data, unlimited (local, STD and roaming) calls and daily 100 SMS. Like all other Jio plans, this one gets users unrestricted access to all Jio apps and services. This Jio prepaid plan is valid for 91 days, which results in total 182GB high-speed and cost per GB of Rs 2.73. For 1 rupee less, Jio offers 18GB of extra data and 9 days of extra validity.

If you are a Jio prepaid customer looking to save some money, you can opt for Rs 448 plan. It comes with up to 168GB data and a validity of 84 days. For 51 Rupees less than Idea Rs 499 plan, users get 4GB extra data and 2 days extra validity. All other benefits remain the same as Jio’s Rs 498 plan. The cost per GB improves further to Rs 2.67.

Airtel Rs 499

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 499 has benefits that are exactly similar to Idea Rs 499 plan. In addition to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, Airtel Rs 499 plan offers 164GB data for 82 days with a daily FUP limit of 2GB. Similar to Idea, Airtel plan costs Rs 3.04 for every GB of data. Hence, there is nothing to differentiate between the two.

Vodafone Rs 511

Lastly, Vodafone has a plan that offers exactly the same amount of data and validity as Jio Rs 448 plan. That is 168GB data and a validity of 84 days. Vodafone plan is priced at Rs 511, which costs 12 rupees extra than Idea’s, however, the cost per GB remains the same at Rs 3.04 because of the extra 4GB data it offers. Like all the plans we have discussed in this article, Vodafone Rs 511 plans provides free calls and 100 SMS per day.

If we compare all these plans and calculate their overall benefits, we can safely conclude that Jio Rs 448 plan wins hands down. Not only is it the cheapest plan of the lot but also offers the best cost per GB.

