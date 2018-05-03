Huawei P20 Lite: Top five alternatives that you may want to consider

Huawei P20 Lite is now available for purchase, but there are a few alternatives that you can look upon before making the purchase decision Huawei P20 Lite is now available for purchase, but there are a few alternatives that you can look upon before making the purchase decision

Huawei’s mid-range smartphone from its latest P20 series, the Huawei P20 Lite is available for purchase starting today on e-commerce portal, Amazon. Priced at Rs 19,999, the P20 Lite which is a trimmed down version of Huawei’s flagship, P20 Pro, offers impressive design, brilliant colour schemes and Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The phone features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the handset is Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. The Huawei P20 Lite has vertically stacked dual cameras on the rear side sporting a 16MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens. Up front, it comes with a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lighting effect.

While the specification sheet of this mid-range offering from Huawei appears pretty decent on paper, there are a few alternatives available that you may want to look at before investing your hard-earned money. Some of these follow similar notch style design, while a few offer sturdy build, water and dust resistance, and some come with better processing hardware. We have listed five such alternatives for you to consider.

Oppo F7 (Rs 21,990)

The Oppo F7 has a similar notch style design and 19:9 FullView display like the Huawei P20 Lite. However, the Oppo smartphone has a taller 6.23-inch screen with 2280 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel. The new Oppo F7 features a glossy design coated in two colour schemes – Shiny Solar Red and Soothing Moonlight Silver. The phone comes with a 25MP front facing camera and supports AI beauty technology. At the back, it has a single 16MP camera sensor. The Oppo F7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based on the proprietary ColorOS 5.0 interface.

The phone is powered by MediaTek P60 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to render graphics. It has a battery capacity of 3400mAh. The Oppo F7 bundles 3.5mm audio jack but unlike the P20 Lite that has USB Type-C charging port, the Oppo smartphone comes with a micro USB port. The smartphone includes a separate microSD tray which removes the hurdle of ditching that extra SIM for a microSD card. The Oppo F7 is available for a price of Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant (expandable up to 256GB).

Vivo V9 (Rs 22,990)

The Vivo V9 is another mid-range smartphone that comes with 19:9 FullView display and a small notch on top. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Unlike the P20 Lite this phone isn’t encased in glass. The Vivo V9 comes with a polycarbonate body sheathed in glossy finish. The dual camera lenses are stacked vertically packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The camera app on the smartphone offers an array features like shot refocus, ultra-HD, time-lapse, live photo, smart motion, 4K video recording etc. Up front, it has a big 24MP camera sensor that integrates AI face beauty.

Inside the elegant body, the Vivo V9 accommodates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor good enough to handle day-to-day tasks. As for the storage, it comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage along with expandable storage support of 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo V9 pegs a standard 3260mAh battery. The handset runs Vivo’s custom software interface Funtouch OS (heavily inspired from iOS) on top of Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo. The new Vivo V9 smartphone comes for a price of Rs 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model.

If you are not much into iPhone X clones and are willing to trade the 19:9 display with the screen featuring 18:9 aspect ratio at a reasonable price, the Honor 7X or Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro are good alternatives and cost effective too.

Honor 7X (Rs 15,999)

The Honor 7X is mid-range offering from Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor that comes with decent specifications. The Honor 7X shares similar SoC platform like the Huawei P20 Lite. The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 octa-core processor paired with Mali T830 GPU. Further, the Honor 7X carries similar dual camera units with 16MP+2MP sensors. The phone is built out of metal and has matte finish that adds a premium look to it. It features a 5.93-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The phone runs EMUI 5.1 based Android Nougat OS. Honor recently started rolling Android Oreo update only for users in the US. The phone has a battery capacity of 3340mAh. The Honor 7X is listed for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version and offers lots of features similar to the P20 Lite except the display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 16,999)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro recently received a price hike and it currently retails at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The phone has more than decent hardware including a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, dual 12MP+5MP cameras on the rear side and a huge 4000mAh battery. The phone carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor under its hood which is powerful enough to handle most tasks. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor accompanied by LED selfie-light at the front that boasts of Beautify 4.0 feature.

While smartphones these days are launched with Android Oreo OS, Xiaomi’s 2018 Redmi Note 5 Pro handset still runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The good part about the phone, however, is its compact form factor, decent build quality and good display all packed in at a reasonable cost. While the price of 4GB RAM model has been raised, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version still retails at its launch price of Rs 16,999.

Moto X4 (Rs 22,999)

The Moto X4 might seem like an offbeat pick in this list given that the phone misses out on bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone, however, offers solid build and IP68 water and dust resistance which is missing in the phones mentioned above. The Moto X4 has 3D contoured glass back which gives a classy look. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

It features a fairly compact 5.2-inch full HD display and runs Android Oreo OS with a near-stock interface. The Moto X4 sports dual camera setup with 12MP+8MP sensors with PDAF. At the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 3000mAh battery and bundles 15W Turbo charger. The Moto X4 is available for a price of Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB model.

