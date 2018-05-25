HTC U12+: Top 5 smartphones in India that will compete with the new HTC flagship

HTC U12+ flagship smartphone has been announced. While we await its arrival in India, let’s take a look at some great alternatives for the same HTC U12+ flagship smartphone has been announced. While we await its arrival in India, let’s take a look at some great alternatives for the same

HTC U12+ flagship smartphone has been announced, and now all we are waiting for is to see it land on our soil. But before that happens, we show you some great alternatives for HTC U12+ in the Indian market with comparable feature set and specifications. But before that, let’s quickly see what the latest HTC U12 brings to the table.

The HTC U12+ flaunts a 6-inch minimum-bezel display featuring 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,880 x 1,440 pixels Quad HD+ resolution. Inside is a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset coupled with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics and 6GB of RAM. It features 12MP+16MP dual cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), AR stickers, face detection and more. Up front are 8MP+8MP dual selfie cameras.

HTC U12+ can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps) and slow motion full HD videos at 240fps, and these things are commonly found on almost all the the premium flagship devices released in 2018. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense out of the box and has two storage configurations: 64GB and 128GB. HTC U12+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Time to look at the list of best alternatives for the HTC U12+:

OnePlus 6 (Rs 39,999)

The latest OnePlus 6 premium flagship smartphone launched last week can be a great alternative for HTC U12+. HTC U12+ costs $799 in the U.S, and if HTC decides to release the handset in India anytime soon, it is likely to cost somewhere around Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000. Design-wise, it has got a 6.28-inch screen with trimmed down bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Up front, there is an Apple iPhone X-like notch blending into the display. It runs on Snapdragon 845 octa-SoC paired with 6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB internal storage. It offers 16MP+20MP dual rear sensors with OIS and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It runs Oxygen OS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3300mAh battery. OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for the base variant and Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 57,900)

Samsung Galaxy S9 continues being one of the prominent names in the premium segment, posing for a great deal of competition for HTC U12+. It is priced at Rs 57,900, but Flipkart has been running some great cashback offers for an additional discount. In terms of design, the Galaxy S9 seems to have ticked all the boxes. It flaunts a glass back with metal chassis, while on the front, bezels have been trimmed down a little more.

The phone sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, featuring 2960 x 1440 pixels Quad HD+ resolution resulting in 570ppi pixel density. Powering Galaxy S9 is their own Exynos 9810 high-end processor. But in China and US, it carries Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. It can record slow-mo videos at a whopping 960fps. Running Android Oreo, it starts with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and has a 3000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 2 (Rs 48,500)

Google’s Pixel lineup is best-known for offering best-in-class photography and stock Android experience. And one of the reasons why you might want to prefer Pixel 2 over HTC U12+ is software. It sports a 5-inch full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Design-wise, it also flaunts a compact form factor that is ideal for one-handed use. Again, I always prefer phones that are easy to carry around in my pocket, and Pixel 2 is one of them.

The Google Pixel 2 gets its grunts from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. I understand it is a direct predecessor to Snapdragon 845, but there is absolutely nothing it cannot do that HTC U12+ can, as far as hardware performance is concerned. It houses a 12.2MP single lens camera with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that offers best in class camera performance. The Google Pixel 2 carries a 2,700mAh battery and costs less than Rs 50,000 for the base variant.

Nokia 8 Sirocco (Rs 47,499)

Nokia 8 Sirocco with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at the price of Rs 47,499. As we observed during our review, it boasts of a premium build quality. And since it runs Android Oreo supported by Google’s Android One initiative, timely software updates are one of the key benefits. Oher than that, it has promising battery life and performance that are on par with most of the premium phones available out there.

As for specs rundown, the Nokia 8 Sirocco has a 5.5-inch Quad HD resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at both, front as well as the back. Keeping the handset functional is Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC. It houses a 12MP+12MP dual lenses with 2x optical zoom and Zeiss optics, while on the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 3,260mAh battery.

LG V30+ (Rs 44,990)

If you prefer looks, you can probably think about LG V30+. It has this premium-looking glass design with a polished metal rim. The handset measures only 7.3mm in thickness and weighs 158g, which is impressive. Hence, if the design is something you are looking for, the LG V30+ is a viable alternative for HTC U12+. It features a tall 6-inch Quad HD+ 18:9 OLED display with narrow bezels. It has a dual rear camera setup (16MP+13MP).

Up front, there is a 5MP secondary shooter for selfies. For shooting videos, the LG V30+ offers a Cine Video mode that adds cinematic effect to the videos with good dynamic range and punchy colours. Internally, it features the Snapdragon 835 SoC 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 2TB by means of a microSD card. Fueling the handset is a 3300mAh battery with wireless and fast charging support.LG V30+ price in India is Rs 44,990.

