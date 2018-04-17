How to watch IPL 2018 matches live online for free (for Airtel and Jio users)

Both Jio and Airtel users need to download and register with JioTV and Airtel TV apps respectively on their smartphone. Both Jio and Airtel users need to download and register with JioTV and Airtel TV apps respectively on their smartphone.

With the ongoing IPL 2018 tournament, the excitement among cricket fans in India and across the world has gone through the roof. Additionally, telecom service providers like Jio and Airtel have also contributed their fair share in order to keep the momentum going and allow users to watch their favourite matches live on their smartphones with high-speed data connectivity. With that in mind, Jio has already started offering a limited-period, special Jio Rs 251 Cricket Gold Pass with a validity of 51 days. If you want to know what it is or how to avail its benefits, you should read our previous story.

Both Jio and Airtel have made some special provisions for their users as far as IPL 2018 is concerned. They have partnered with Hotstar, a service officially responsible for the digital broadcasting of the tournament. As part of this strategic partnership, Airtel and Jio users are allowed to watch all IPL 2018 games live online for free. If you are wondering how to go about doing that, here is the procedure that will let you watch the matches on your pocket screen:

Step 1: Both Jio and Airtel users need to download and register with JioTV and Airtel TV apps respectively on their smartphone. Make sure to log into these apps once you successfully sync your existing mobile number with any of these services.

Step 2: Now, download and Install Hotstar app on your smartphone. If you are Jio or Airtel user, you are not required to log into a Hotstar. All you need is both the apps installed on your smartphone.

Step 3: For the purpose of this article, I demonstrated Airtel TV app. Run the app during either pre-show or the actual match. Choose between Star Sports HD1 or Star Sports HD3 channels for commentary in English or Hindi respectively.

Step 4: Upon tapping your prefered program, you will be taken right onto a Live match banner on Hotstar. Once you tap the banner, Hotstar will take you straight into a live stream of the match. Interestingly, it works with both cellular data as well as Wi-Fi.

So if you have access to Wi-Fi, don’t bother wasting your precious mobile data. Enjoy the match. May the better team (the one I support) win. Similarly you can watch other TV channels and programs too, just to let you know.

