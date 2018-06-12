How to use UTS app to purchase a printed ticket for Mumbai local trains without standing in a queue

After irctc.co.in redesign, here is how to use UTS app by Indian Railways to book Mumbai local train tickets first and then get them printed later using ATVM machines at railway stations (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) After irctc.co.in redesign, here is how to use UTS app by Indian Railways to book Mumbai local train tickets first and then get them printed later using ATVM machines at railway stations (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In our last article about the UTS app, we showed you how one can avoid the ticketing queue and get yourself a paperless ticket. In case you missed it, you can read it here. However, there are some restrictions with regards to your proximity to the source station. Today we show you how to use UTS app to book a printed ticket without standing in a queue.

How to book a printed ticket using UTS app

Now, why would one want to opt for a printed ticket? Let’s just say your phone is about to run out of juice or the battery may not last the duration of your journey. In such a scenario, it is better to go with a printed ticket rather than convincing the TC that the ticket you purchased is trapped in your powerless phone. Or you are already on the premises of the station (remember the 25 metres rule?) and cannot book an e-ticket. It makes sense to opt for a printed ticket using the UTS app instead of going back 25 metres.

Booking a printed ticket has fewer restrictions i.e., you can book tickets from anywhere without worrying about the distance of a source station from your location, unlike paperless tickets. Users have to print out of their ticket from an ATVM machine installed at your source station. Do remember that in case you book a printed ticket using UTS app, taking print out of your ticket is mandatory. Otherwise, your ticket will be considered invalid. Here is what you can do:

Step 1: Open UTS app and sign into your account using your mobile number and password. Tap quick booking in case you have your favourite routes defined. Else, tap the option called ‘Normal booking.’ Then tap ‘Book and print (Paper)’

Step 2: Choose number and type of passengers, ticket type, train type, class and payment type. For now, select payment type as debit/credit card, net banking and UPI for the purpose of this demonstration. UTS app will then show your ticket summary.

Step 3: Your ticket summary also contains a unique booking ID. Walk up to any ATVM machine available at your source station and enter your booking ID. Upon validating your booking, the ATVM machine will print out a ticket for you.

After taking a print out, you won’t be able to cancel your ticket. I am not sure you get refunded for cancellation of your paperless ticket either, but UTS app does say “The refund amount after deduction of clerkage charge, if any, will be automatically topped up in the user’s R-Wallet” in case of a paperless ticket.

