How to transfer your contacts and data from Windows Phone to Android

In case you are trying to figure out how to transfer the data from your old Windows phone to Android, here are a few simple steps that can help you sort the issue In case you are trying to figure out how to transfer the data from your old Windows phone to Android, here are a few simple steps that can help you sort the issue

The Windows ecosystem since its debut struggled to maintain its pace with Android and iOS platform. But the era of Windows phone came to an end when the company last year announced that these phones will no longer get new features and hardware. And while the Windows phone has been withering away, many users have likely switched to either Android or iPhone.

If you still haven’t or if you have a Windows phone lying sterile in a drawer with over thousands of contacts and photos saved in it, you must be looking for a solution to migrate the data to your new phone. In case you are trying to figure out how to transfer the contacts and photos to an Android phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we have listed a few steps that you can follow and share files easily.

How to export contacts from Windows phone

During the initial setup of your Windows phone, you must have been prompted to sign-in with your Microsoft account.

1. To export contacts, you first need to sync the Microsoft account with your Windows phone.

2. Following this, open people.live.com on your computer and sign-in to the same Microsoft account. Click the drop-down next to Outlook and select People.

3. After this, select Manage and click ‘Export Contacts.’

4. Click on the ‘Export’ button and the contact list will be stored as ‘Contacts.csv’ on your desktop

You can export your contact list on the desktop by signing in to your Microsoft account and tap Export contacts from Manage option You can export your contact list on the desktop by signing in to your Microsoft account and tap Export contacts from Manage option

How to transfer contacts to Google account

For transferring your ‘Windows Live’ contacts to your Google account, follow these steps:

1. First thing, sign-in to your Google account on your computer

2. Once Gmail is launched, you will see the Mail option above the Compose button

3. Click the drop-down arrow that you will find beside the Mail

4. Once you tap the drop-down arrow it will pop up ‘Contacts’ option

5. In ‘Contacts’ page press ‘More’ and then ‘Import’ option

6. Following this, you will be asked to “Choose File”

7. Navigate the Windows Live contact file that you saved in your desktop previously

8. The file once located, tap the Open option and then press the Import button

After the contacts are imported to your Gmail account, you can now save the contact list on your Android phone. To do this, go to the Settings menu on your Android phone, scroll down and look for ‘Accounts & Sync’ option. Note that Android settings have ‘different wordings’ based on the device version. So the ‘Accounts & Sync’ option might be listed under a slightly different moniker. Once you are able to figure that out, add the Gmail account in which you imported the contact files and then press Sync contacts.

How to transfer photos using a third-party app

To transfer photos you can use a microSD card to save the files from your Windows phone and then migrate it to your new Android phone. But before doing this make sure that both the devices have microSD slot to insert the card and perform file transfer.

Alternately, you can download a free third-party app called Feem Lite that allows you to share files wirelessly. Although there are a plethora of apps available on Android, this app is said to work best on Windows phone. Besides, this app is available for free on both the mobile platforms. If you want to transfer photos using the Feem Lite app, this is how you can do it:

1. Download the app on both Windows and Android phones

2. Launch the app on both the devices; make sure that the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network

3. Wait for the app to scan for ‘peers,’ the devices running Feem on the network will pop up in a list

4. Tap the right arrow icon that you will see at the bottom

5. Select the device and Feem will start sending files to the phone

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd