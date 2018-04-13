How to setup your Dream11 app and earn money during this IPL 2018

Developed and conceptualised by a Mumbai-based company called Dream11 Inc., it allows users to participate in not only Fantasy Cricket leagues but also Football and Kabaddi. Developed and conceptualised by a Mumbai-based company called Dream11 Inc., it allows users to participate in not only Fantasy Cricket leagues but also Football and Kabaddi.

Cricket is said to be a religion in India. However, every fan is not just a devotee but an expert too. And what better place to show off your expertise than in Fantasy Cricket. In case you have not heard about Fantasy Cricket before, in simple words, it is an online game that allows users to create their fantasy teams of cricketers playing a particular tournament, and you earn points depending on how your chosen players perform in the actual matches. At the end of the game, points are calculated and you get to compare your performance with that of others players in the league.

One such game you get to hear a lot about these days is Dream11. Developed and conceptualised by a Mumbai-based company called Dream11 Inc., it allows users to participate in not only Cricket matches but also Football and Kabaddi. Over the course of next few days, we intend to run a few articles explaining how it works, what rules you should know, how to select your teams, improve your ranking, earn money and more.

What is Dream11 game all about?

Continuing with what I explained in my introductory paragraphs, Dream11, just like any other Fantasy cricket game, allows users to participate in any match by creating their 11-member team. These virtual matches are an extension of real-world matches happening at the same time, at this point, it’s IPL 2018. The point table keeps on changing depending on how your Cricket players perform in those matches. Once you have created your teams (you can create up to 5 teams per game), you need to join some of the existing leagues by paying an entry fee. Your ultimate goal is to earn more than what you have invested. But more on that later.

Getting started with Dream11, setting up and verifying the account

First things first, you have to sign up for a Dream11 account. The procedure is as follows:

Step 1: Log on to dream11.com. There you can find an option to Register at the top right corner of the website. Alternatively, you can also download its mobile app for Android / iOS and register for a Dream11 account. However, from a security angle, I always recommend users to enter all their details such as name and email address manually instead of letting it access your Gmail, Facebook accounts.

Dream11 has made it clear on their website that you should be at least 18 years to participate in cash contests.

Step 2: Enter your email address and select password in the respective fields. Hit register and you can immediately start exploring the website. To my surprise, Dream11 did not send any confirmation email to my registered email address. Dream11 has made it clear on their website that you should be at least 18 years to participate in cash contests.

To withdraw your wallet money into your bank account, first, you need to verify your Dream11 account by entering your mobile number.

Step 3: Once you have created your account, navigate to My Account where you can track your balance and earnings. To withdraw your wallet money into your bank account, first, you need to verify your Dream11 account by entering your mobile number.You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your provided mobile number. Enter the OTP.

Even before your PAN is verified, you can play the game and start earning. The verification is required to get the money into your account.

Step 4: Since it involves actual money related transactions, you also need to submit and verify your PAN card. Upload PAN card image, followed by entering your name, 10-digit PAN card number, date of birth and State. It takes at least 7 days for a PAN card to get verified. Once you get your PAN card verified, you can add your bank account to withdraw your money from the wallet.

Note: Even before your PAN is verified, you can play the game and start earning. The verification is required to get the money into your account.

Now that your account is set up, you can create your fantasy XI for the upcoming match in the stipulated time and enjoy. We will stop at that for now. In the next article, we are going to talk about the rules one needs to keep in mind in order to play, score more points and win the game.

