How to revoke and secure Google account access from third-party apps

Recently, we got to know about Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach wherein a huge amount of user data was collected and shared by more than one third-party. This was just one example. So it is time to safeguard your information and prevent third-party apps from accessing your Facebook and Google account information. Additionally, you need to keep an eye on what all apps can access your data and take necessary steps to block them from doing so.

Similar to Facebook one-touch sign-in, Google also uses a one-touch login API. It allows users to sign into third-party apps and services by allowing them access to their Google account information. That is less time-consuming than having to enter every single information manually.

In some cases, third-party apps can seek permission for full account access that may be risky. Here is the procedure to check and revoke third-party app access to your Google account:

Step 1: Go to myaccount.google.com/permissions and sign into your Google account. You will see a list of mobile and desktop applications that currently have access to your account. Additionally, the page also shows what information it can access.

Step 2: Click on on the app that you want to revoke access for. Once you see expanded details, click ‘Remove Access’. It will ask for your confirmation. Hit ‘OK.’

Once you have revoked the access, Google will stop sharing your personal information with that third-party app. Following are some tips that you to have keep in mind to be more careful here onwards.

Make sure to your keep personal details on Google+ profile private to those who are not added to your circle. Always read what all information a third-party app is asking for, before letting them access anything. Always sign up for apps and services by manually entering all your data and complete verification. Keep an eye on apps that can access your information. Removing apps that are no longer necessary.

