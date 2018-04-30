How to reduce distractions caused by group conversations on Facebook Messenger without exiting the group

Do you find group conversations on Facebook Messenger annoying and a distraction from work? Here’s how you can fix it without breaking your social bonds. Do you find group conversations on Facebook Messenger annoying and a distraction from work? Here’s how you can fix it without breaking your social bonds.

Group conversations on Facebook Messenger can be annoying, courtesy of chat heads popping up each time a new message arrives there. In some cases, it’s a severe distraction that one should get rid of for his/her own good, especially while at work. From what we have observed, ever since WhatsApp (another Facebook-owned instant messenger) became a primary tool to stay in touch with friends and family members, Facebook Messenger has been sidelined to some extent.

Personally speaking, I rarely text people on Messenger anymore, except for some group conversations that I’ve been a part of. But we can’t deny the fact that Facebook still remains the biggest social network, and Messenger is among the top 5 Android apps in India. So, there are users who still prefer to text each other on Messenger. But in case Facebook conversations have started to become a distraction or annoyance, follow some of techniques mentioned below to fix it:

Mute Facebook Messenger Groups

Just like WhatsApp, you can mute certain group conversations on Messenger. Once you mute the group conversation, you will stop receiving notifications for messages exchanged there, except for those that @mention you. If you are on a desktop, go to messenger.com and open the group conversation you wish to stop receiving notifications for. Click the gear icon > Mute > Select duration. You can select anything between 30 minutes to ‘Indefinitely.’

As I mentioned, you will no longer receive a notification for any message that you receive afterwards, except the ones that mention you. But you will still remain part of the group and see the conversation in your inbox whenever you wish to. If you want to unmute, go to the same conversation and click the gear icon for Settings > Unmute. If you are using a Messenger mobile app, long-press the group conversation > Select ‘Mute’. You can follow the same procedure to unmute conversations on Messenger for Android and iOS.

In order to minimise the distraction, you can either ignore/mute group conversations or block individuals on Messenger window. In order to minimise the distraction, you can either ignore/mute group conversations or block individuals on Messenger window.

Ignore Facebook Messenger Groups

In case you wish to stop receiving notification for Facebook group conversations altogether, including your inbox, you can choose to ‘Ignore messages.’ For desktop users, go to messenger.com and open the group conversation you wish to ignore > click the gear icon at the top right corner > Ignore messages. Once you ignore a group, you won’t receive notifications when you receive any new message there. Don’t worry, Facebook doesn’t notify other group members if you opt to ignore messages.

Similarly on Messenger app for Android/iOS, all you have to do is long-press the conversation > Select ‘Ignore group.’ Group conversations will then be moved to ‘Filtered Messages.’ If you wish to access ignored conversations, go back to messenger.com via desktop > Click the gear icon at the top left corner > Message Requests > See Filtered Requests. You can restore your ignored conversations from there.

More ways to reduce distraction caused by Messenger groups

There is no way you can block people from texting over Messenger groups. All you can do is block members individually by going to their Messenger window > Settings > Block. If you are using a mobile app, long-press the conversation > Block. Additionally, you can also turn off notifications or chat heads. If you are an Android user, go to Settings > Apps and notifications > Messenger > App notifications > Toggle the switch to ‘Off.’ You can also configure additional options like disallow notification dot, interruptions etc.

In case none of the above above seems to work for, and you do not suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), you can simply leave the group. All you have to do is go to Messenger app > long-press the conversation > Leave group. Alternatively, you can go to messenger.com via desktop > Click the gear icon > Leave group.

The bottomline being, Facebook is just a social network, don’t take it too seriously. Just because you mute some conversations there or leave a group doesn’t mean end of friendship or relationship. It is what you do in the real world that matters more.

