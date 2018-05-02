How to record phone calls on your Android smartphone

Keeping a record of some calls might benefit you in the future Keeping a record of some calls might benefit you in the future

Nowadays, many leading smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and OnePlus ship their phones with a built-in call recorder. Some of them allow users to record calls automatically while on the other hand, others need you to press a recording button manually during the call. There are times when call recording turns out to be helpful to keep a note of what was discussed or reference/transcribe interviews. Despite its usefulness, there are so many companies out there that don’t offer call recording feature for some reason or the other. If your Android phone doesn’t have a call recording feature enabled by default, this is how you can get one for yourself:

Available in two versions free and paid, a mobile app called Call Recorder – ACR makes it easy to record phone calls. The free version is able to do all the basic tasks like recording calls. Whereas in the paid (ad-free) version, users can configure something extra:

Step 1: First things first, go to Google Play Store and search for the app Call Recorder – ACR. Hit the download button. You can either go for a free or paid version, depending on your preferences.

Step 2: Once installed, the app seeks permission to access your contacts, microphone, phone and storage, which is mandatory for call recording to be successful.

Step 3: A non-swipeable notification will start showing up indicating that the app is enabled. Now, whenever you receive or make a call, it will automatically start recording.

You can download the Call Recorder – ACR app from the Google Play Store You can download the Call Recorder – ACR app from the Google Play Store

Step 4: If you want to stop auto call recording and switch to manual for specific calls, you need to opt for a premium version that costs Rs 89 in India.

Step 5: Once opted for paid version, you can switch call recorder from auto to manual. Open the app > Settings > Recording > Start recording.

Sep 6: Tap to change the recording preference from automatic to manual.

Step 7: All of the recordings with their details show up on the main page of the app. If you want to transfer these call recordings to your computer, you can find them in the apps folder.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd