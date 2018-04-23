How to recharge your mobile phone from the Facebook app

Facebook lately has been introducing a slew of new features for its users Facebook lately has been introducing a slew of new features for its users

Facebook faced severe backlash recently due to the data breach that took place. But that already seems like a thing of the past as Facebook has added a new functionality to its app in India. The new feature that has been rolled out allows users to recharge their mobile phones using the Facebook app. We were only able to test the feature out for Android operating system. It also seems as the feature is being rolled out in phases as we tried to access it on three accounts on three smartphones and only one of them had it.

The new mobile recharge feature lets users recharge their prepaid mobile connections and includes the entire list of voice and data plans from telecom services in India. In case you are curious about this new feature and want to know how it works this how you can access it:

Step 1 – Firstly, you need to make sure that your Facebook Android app is up to date. For this you can visit the Google Play Store go to the My apps and games tab, find the Facebook app and then check for any updates, if available then download and install.

Step 2 – Once the app is updated, open it and select the menu button on the right panel next to the notification icon.

Step 3 – The following screen will show several options like – events, local, saved and more. Scroll down and you will see the “Mobile Top Up” option. In case if you don’t see the option on the general screen, tap ‘See More’ option for its availability.

Step 4 – The option once selected will lead to another page which will state “Choose a plan and pay with your credit or debit card – it’s fast, secure and free.”

The feature is currently made its way to the app only and might take time to show up on the desktop version

Step 5 – Click on the “Recharge Now” tab. Just for your knowledge, Facebook currently supports Visa and MasterCard only.

Step 6 – On the next screen you will be asked to enter your mobile number and select an operator. Additionally, there is a ‘Browse Plans’ button there which shows you the list of available data and voice plans offered by your operator.

Step 7- After choosing your recharge pack and entering the amount, the app will take you to the Order Details page.

Step 8 – Add your credit/debit card details and then click on Place Order button. The Facebook app will then ask for an OTP or a secured code to complete the recharge process. The recharge once done, the app will notify you about the successful payment and send confirmation receipt either on your mobile or desktop.

