How to lower power consumption and improve battery life of your smartphone

The one thing that we want from our smartphones other than productivity is battery life. Everyone wants their smartphone battery to last at least for a day without the need to look for a charging point. Unfortunately, there are many who need to charge their smartphones at least once during the day. Hence we decided to compile a list of things that can be done to lower the battery consumption of your smartphone.

Turn off Always On display feature (if your smartphone has it)

The Always On display feature is very functional and looks great. It helps the user quickly glance at the time, date and any notification that they may have received. However, on most smartphones, it is one of the most battery consuming features. That’s because even with a slight motion or an incoming notification the display turns itself on, which leads to the display staying on most of the time, which does consume a lot of battery. We test smartphones with Always On displays very frequently, and when the feature is turned off, the battery life improves.

Turn off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, data, Location and other sensors when not in use

Smartphone companies are adding a lot of new features to their smartphones daily. These new features sometimes require access to various sensors of the device like NFC and location which are then automatically turned on. These sensors draw power from the battery which leads to a constant drain. It is recommended that you regularly keep on checking the sensors that are turned on from the settings panel and turn off the ones that you don’t need then.

Keep your apps up-to-date

App developers with regular updates keep optimizing their apps to consume lower battery and space on a smartphone, while at the same time enhancing the user experience. We recommend that you keep updating all of the apps that you use frequently. This can be done by opening the App/Play Store on your smartphone, then clicking on My Apps, then pressing update all apps. This is recommended even if you have automatic updates on, as some apps require a few permissions before they are updated.

Do not use live wallpapers and excessive widgets on your home screen

Live wallpapers need the screen to update very frequently, it also uses various sensors like the gyro-sensor to determine the position of the phone. As for widgets, though they may seem to be static, many aren’t. Most widgets keep updating themselves in the background to provide recent information to users. All of this consumes a lot of battery, thus draining the phone very fast.

Stop apps from running in the background

Background apps end up consuming a lot of battery. These apps allow users to start from the point where they left off. However, having a lot of background apps open at once takes a huge toll on the system and along with consuming battery, it also affects the performance of the device. We recommend that you keep on swiping the apps shut that aren’t needed by you constantly from the multitasking screen.

Turning off auto brightness

The auto brightness mode does come in handy at times. Depending on the lighting conditions, it dims and brightens up your display, thus not letting the brightness of the display hurt your eyes. The downside is that it ends eating up your device’s battery. When you have auto brightness switched on, the phone constantly keeps the light sensor turned on to detect the amount of ambient light. Having a sensor turned on all day long does take up a bit of battery and processing power. So switch it off if you are looking to prolong your battery.

