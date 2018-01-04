How to link your Aadhaar card with your mobile number from home

aadhaar, aadhaar link, aadhaar mobile link, aadhaar card, aadhaar card link, aadhaar card mobile number link, aadhaar mobile number, aadhaar mobile number link aadhaar, aadhaar link, aadhaar mobile link, aadhaar card, aadhaar card link, aadhaar card mobile number link, aadhaar mobile number, aadhaar mobile number link

Linking your Aadhaar card with your mobile number by March 31, 2018 has been made mandatory by the Government of India. Upon failing to do so, your mobile number may get deactivated. Recently, we covered a detailed guide on how to link your Aadhaar card with your mobile number. However, one needed to step out of his/her home or office, go to the respective mobile store and endure the wait time before getting it done. That was last year. This is a new year and the process is way more simpler now.

In order to make the procedure much easier and less hectic, effective 1st January 2018, mobile network operators now allow customers to re-verify their Aadhaar card with the help of just a phone call . So, let’s take a look at how you can link your Aadhaar Card to your mobile number from the comfort of your home or office or anywhere for that matter.

The procedure mentioned in this article remains the same irrespective of your mobile network provider.

Step-by-step guide on linking your Aadhaar card with your number number

Make sure you have your Aadhaar card and your mobile number (registered with your Aadhaar card) handy before proceeding further.

Step 1: Dial 14546 from the number that you wish to link with your Aadhaar card to connect with the IVR (Interactive voice response).

Step 2: When asked, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Step 3: You’ll receive an OTP (one-time password) on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Sometimes, users face problems receiving OTP instantly on their Aadhaar-registered mobile number. The delay is often caused by the load on UIDAI servers. Just wait for a while to get the OTP. If the delay is a bit too much for your liking, disconnect and repeat the above steps at a later time.

Step 4: Once you’ve received the OTP, enter it into the IVR.

That’s it! Your Aadhaar card is now linked with your mobile number. Simple, isn’t it? How we wish they had this in place from day 1 itself!

Also Read: How to link your mobile number with your Aadhaar card