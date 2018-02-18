How to get UPI payment feature on your WhatsApp in India

From the past few days, we have been hearing a lot about WhatsApp’s next big feature in India – WhatsApp UPI-enabled payment. For those who have no idea about UPI or Unified Payments Interface, here we have explained what it is all about.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a regulatory body responsible for all retail payments in the country, has made it clear that the feature will see a public rollout only after WhatsApp comes to terms with all their required norms. However, WhatsApp has been given the go-ahead to roll out BHIM UPI-powered beta “with the limited user base of 1 million and low per transaction limit.”

We have also learnt a technique to get WhatsApp UPI payment feature working for some of us here at Techook. We are about to show you how you can get this feature working for you and your friends. What’s more, over the next few days, Techook will be running a series of articles related to WhatsApp UPI for helping you understand everything you need to know about it.

How to get WhatsApp UPI payment feature right now

First and foremost, you need to update your WhatsApp. Then find someone in your contacts with this feature activated already. If you recall, WhatsApp initially rolled it out for select beta testers. Once you have come across someone with the feature activated for him/her already, the person can activate the same for you as well.

Step 1: WhatsApp user with UPI payment feature activated for them needs to open a chat window of someone who has not received the feature already. In my case, I had the feature already and opened a chat window of my friend who was still waiting for this feature to roll out for her.

Step 2: All I had to do was go to the chat and tap a paperclip icon at the bottom right corner. Yes, that’s exactly how you attach audio, documents, pictures, contacts and location coordinates. See the screenshot above to know what needs to be done.

Step 3: If you try to initiate a UPI payment with someone without this feature, you will get a popup reading something along the lines of ‘To receive a payment, (your contact name) needs to set up payments in WhatsApp by tapping Settings > Payments.’

Step 4: That’s it! Now your contact must have received the feature in his/her WhatsApp. I have tried this with a couple of friends in my contact and it worked for both of them. Ask your friend to close WhatsApp and check for the feature by repeating step 2.

If you want us to activate WhatsApp UPI payment feature for you, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter and we’ll help you out.

Thanks for the tip Karan (TechnoFall.com)!