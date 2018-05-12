How to get refund on apps purchased from the Google Play Store

Didn’t like a game that you purchased? Here’s how to get a refund from the Google Play Store Didn’t like a game that you purchased? Here’s how to get a refund from the Google Play Store

We have all come across a situation where an app that we purchased from the Play Store couldn’t deliver the desired experience. And we felt that the money could have been invested on something better than that lousy app. Were you aware that Google has a simple ‘refund process’ that you can find on the Play Store? But to get the refund, it requires quick action from your side. Here are a few simple steps that can get you refund on apps that you purchased via Play Store.

How to get a refund for apps or games

It is easy to get refund for apps or games purchased on Google Play Store. The process requires submitting a request for refund on Play Store but the caveat here is that you need to submit it within two hours of purchasing the app or game. Here are the steps:

Launch the Google Play Store app Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top left corner Click on the ‘Account’ option that you will see below the ‘Newsstand’ The Account option once opened, tap on the ‘Order history’ Search for the app or game that you want to return and get a refund Select on the ‘Refund’ option and then tap Yes The app/game will be uninstalled and you will receive an email about the refund

In case you have missed the two-hour time slot, don’t worry. There is another option that can get you a refund. To seek a refund, you will have to submit a form online which you can find here. But before opening the link, make sure that you have logged in to your Google account. You can ask for refund within 48 hours of app or game purchase.

How to contact the app or game developer and request for refund

If you have missed the 48-hours refund period as well, you won’t see a refund button. In such situations, the only solution you are left with is to directly request the app or game developer for a refund. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Google Play Store app Tap on the app or game that you want to return Scroll down and you will see Read More option, tap on it The leading page will take you the developer’s contact detail including email id

While sending an email about your refund, try to explain the reasons carefully to the developer and avoid using abusive words about the app or game. After all it is your money that you want them to refund.

How to get a refund for in-app purchases in apps and games

There are numerous games and apps available on Play Store that are freemium. But some of these apps and games bundle in-app purchases that help developers to earn revenue and monetise their product. In case you have somehow made an in-app purchase unwittingly, getting a refund for this may not be easy as returning paid apps. You won’t find any refund button, however, you can request for a refund by filling a form online.

Sign-in your Google account first and then click on the link and fill the form. Note down the Order number that is sent to your mail at the time of the app or game purchase. Ideally you will get a decision ‘within 15 minutes,’ but it can take up to 48 hours before your money comes back to you from Google.

