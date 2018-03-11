How to fix ‘You have downloads on too many devices’ error on Netflix

Yesterday, while trying to download some video on Netflix on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, I faced an error ‘You have downloads on too many devices.’ While scratching my head thinking about what might have gone wrong, I realised I had downloaded some videos on my earlier review unit of Honor 9 Lite for offline viewing.

Here is what happened: In the process of switching to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, I somehow forgot to clear my downloads on Honor 9 Lite before resetting the handset. And since I have opted for Netflix Rs 500 per month plan, it lets me download videos only on a single device.

In case you also end up in a similar situation, I am going to show how you can easily fix this problem without bothering Netflix support team.

There are two ways to deal with this problem. Here is plan A:

Step 1: If you want to download videos on multiple devices at the same time, you can simply upgrade the plan. For that, log into your Netflix account > go to Account settings > Change plan under Plan details.

Step 2: If you access Netflix on Android, open the app > go to Account settings. You can simply log into your Netflix account, select the plan and make the payment.

Now you may download videos on multiple devices (depending on your plan), without any interruption. But remember, the upgraded plan might also throw an error if you try to download videos on more number of devices than what Netflix allows. Maximum 4 devices are allowed if you opt for Rs 800 plan per month.

But if you are just not interested in upgrading the existing plan, here is plan B:

Step 1: Log into your Netflix account from a web browser (desktop or mobile) and navigate to Account > Settings > Manage downloaded devices.

Step 2: Netflix will then show you the number of devices associated with your account, in addition to videos downloaded on each one of them.

Step 3: Just hover your mouse over the device you want to remove and click the option ‘Remove device.’ Once you do that, all the downloaded Netflix content on that device will become unavailable.

That is it! Now try downloading videos again and you should not face that problem anymore.