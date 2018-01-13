How to fix ‘WhatsApp became obsolete’ issue without losing data

Many WhatsApp users with certain Android handsets are complaining on social media about being unable to use WhatsApp since midnight. And due to what? A shocking “WhatsApp became obsolete on 13-Jan-2018” error! In case you are facing the similar issue, here’s how you can fix the issue without losing your conversations or data without the need to uninstall WhatsApp.

From what we have seen already, this issue appears to be affecting only WhatsApp users with certain Android handsets, and it is impossible to proceed further without uninstalling the app. However, uninstalling WhatsApp will lead to other problems like losing your WhatsApp messages, pictures and videos.

WhatsApp has acknowledged the issue and will release a fix soon. But you need not wait till then. Here is how you can fix ‘WhatsApp Obsolete’ issue safely without uninstalling WhatsApp or losing any of your existing WhatsApp data:

Step 1: First things first, you have to enable ‘Allow installation of apps from unknown sources.’ Go to Settings > Additional Settings > Privacy > Toggle ‘Unknown sources’ switch. These steps may vary depending on your model

Step 2: Go to whatsapp.com/android and download the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger. If you download the APK on your phone, you can install it then and there itself. Simply tap the downloaded APK and hit ‘install.’

Step 3: That’s it! Whatsapp will update your existing installation and it will no longer be ‘Obsolete’. Now you can start using WhatsApp again just like nothing happened.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, don’t forget to disable ‘Allow installation from unknown sources’ just to be on the safe side. Once again, go to Settings > Additional Settings > Privacy > Toggle ‘Unknown sources’ switch to disable it for security purposes.

