How to fix Google Maps battery draining issue

Smartphone technology has evolved over the past few years with devices now offering faster and more powerful performance. While surfing the web, running apps, streaming content have become fluid, battery life is still a perennial issue that lets you enjoy the goodies only for a few hours (if you are a heavy user). Apps running in the background is one such reason that reduces the battery juice bit by bit and causing the smartphone battery to last less than a day. Google Maps, which is an important app plugged in every Android handset, is attributed to be one among those that chug a good share of your smartphone’s battery. You cannot entirely blame the app for draining the battery, Google Maps require excessive amount of data and processing power to render accurate details, information and show the location that you are looking for. But there are simple tricks that you can follow to save Google Maps from draining your device battery at will.

Turn off the GPS

GPS chugs a good amount of your device battery. You can fix the problem by restricting the use of apps that need GPS access. Alternately you can turn off Location option by heading to Quick toggles and tap on the Location button.

Switch location mode

Location mode under your phone’s Settings menu includes three options- High accuracy, Battery saving and Device only. The first option uses GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or mobile networks to give you the most accurate location but it causes heavy battery drainage as well. You can switch it to Battery saving that uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or mobile networks to provide you the required location. This option cuts out the use of GPS which is said to be one of the biggest battery hogs in the phone.

Clear cache or data

At times you must have witnessed updates popping up on your screen. If Google Maps has been one in the update list, it is better to clear the old data from your phone. App cache stores data locally to save load time while browsing the internet. Clearing the app cache can help fix battery drainage issue to an extent.

You can also clear the app data, but before wiping it, backup your Maps data since it will remove all of your saved Maps data too. To clear cache, you can simply go to Settings>Apps. Click on App manager and search for Google Maps. Open the app and you will find Clear cache and data.

Revert back to the older version

With subsequent updates the file size gets heavy. Although these updates bring new features and improvements it can be another cause of severe battery drainage. In such case, you can revert back the app to its older version.

To downgrade Google Maps open Settings Menu>Apps and then search for Google Maps from the list. On the top right corner, you will see three dots tap on it and it will show Uninstall updates. Tap on it and it will revert back to the factory version of the app.

