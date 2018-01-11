How to download your Aadhaar card online

aadhaar, download aadhaar online, how to download aadhaar card online, how to save aadhaar card online, save aadhaar online aadhaar, download aadhaar online, how to download aadhaar card online, how to save aadhaar card online, save aadhaar online

Since Aadhaar card is so important for us to have these days, our first job has to be its safety as we must not lose it. In case your Aadhaar card is lost or you have applied for it, and it’s taking much longer than expected to reach your address, all you need to do is simply download your Aadhaar card online.

Downloading Aadhaar card is easy. All you need is a PC or a laptop with an active internet connection. So if you wish to download a copy of your Aadhaar card, here is a step-by-step procedure to help you do it:

Step 1: To download your Aadhaar online, go to eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. There are two ways to download your Aadhaar card online – by either using enrollment ID or a physical copy of your Aadhaar card itself.

Note: In case you are not sure if your Aadhaar has been approved, make sure to know its status before you get started. You can do so by paying a visit to resident.uidai.gov.in and navigating to ‘Check Aadhaar Status’ option.

Step 2: If you have recently applied for Aadhaar, enter a 28-digit enrolment ID. You can find the enrolment ID at the top of your acknowledgment slip of your Aadhaar application. The enrolment ID needs to be followed by the data and time of enrolment too in the adjacent column. If you have your Aadhaar number handy, you can enter the same.

Step 3: In the next field, enter the exact name as shown in your acknowledgement slip or Aadhaar card itself. Then enter your pin code and captcha.

Step 4: You have to enter one time password (OTP). Click on the option ‘Get One Time Password.’ It will be sent to your registered mobile number in the form of SMS.

Step 5: Once you enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, click on the option ‘Validate & Download.’ Your Aadhaar card should be downloaded in the form of a PDF document. The password for opening the PDF will also be mentioned there.

And there you have your Aadhaar card!