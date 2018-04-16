How to download Instagram videos, photos on your smartphone

If you are an Android user, go to Google Play Store and search for the app called FastSave for Instagram. Hit Install and it should immediately download on your smartphone. If you are an Android user, go to Google Play Store and search for the app called FastSave for Instagram. Hit Install and it should immediately download on your smartphone.

Facebook-owned popular photo sharing app Instagram has been around for quite some time now, and it has a considerable user base that acts as a strong backbone for what the service has come to become over the period. As of September 2017, Instagram recorded 800 million monthly as well as 500 million daily active users (source TechCrunch), which is impressive.

But in spite of such popularity, Instagram users are often seen complaining about some of the platform’s inabilities and lack of features such as allowing users to download Instagram photos and videos within their official app, which in fact is a great measure for protecting individual’s privacy and property.

However, there are some accounts on Instagram that provide interesting content like memes, one-liners, quotes etc., something you may want to share with your friends beyond the platform. So in case you were wondering about ways to download Instagram posts including photos and videos, you should read on.

Here’s how you can download Instagram photos and videos

Keep in mind, Instagram does not officially allow users to download photos and videos. So as obvious as it may sound, we have to rely on some third-party apps that allow us to do that:

Step 1: If you are an Android user, go to Google Play Store and search for the app called FastSave for Instagram. Hit Install and it should immediately download on your smartphone. The app requires permission to access photos, media and files stored on your smartphone. Because it creates its own folder called FastSave wherein all your downloaded Instagram posts should be stored.

Step 2: Once you have run the app for the first time, you will land on its home screen. It consists of a switch that you need to turn on in order to enable FastSave. Switch it on and you will see some instructions that tell you to open the Instagram app using the button provided on the app’s main screen.

Step 3: Once you have got yourself inside Instagram, go to any post (photo or video) that you are looking to download. When inside a post, tap the More options icon at the top right corner. Tap Copy Link. As soon as you have copied URL to the clipboard, FastSave will automatically download the post in the background.

Step 4: If you want to access your downloaded Instagram posts stored in your phone’s gallery, navigate to Gallery or File Manager and find a folder named InstaSave.

Statutory Warning: You need to keep in mind that the app I have demonstrated above is developed by a third-party and not owned or operated by Instagram in any official capacity. So you need to be a little bit careful when it comes to dealing with such apps and especially when allowing access to your phone’s internal storage.

